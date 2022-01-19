Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: Over the top beauty sets under Rs. 2500 to surprise her with

Looking for ways to surprise her? What’s better than gifting a lavish beauty set? Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has come up with blockbuster deals worth cracking. Now everything that she has been yearning for since long will fit in your budget. Confused how to find the most appropriate beauty set for her? Not to worry, we bring to you 8 beauty sets to choose from. Let’s get started!

1. Kama Ayurveda 10 Piece Bestseller Gift Box

This gift box is a sheer delight. It is power packed with everything that a face needs. Right from face wash, face scrub, cleanser, face cream, skin brightening treatment to intensive hair treatment, this box has it all. All the products in this gift box are gentle, effective and deliver true results that every girl is ought to love.

Price: Rs. 1000

2. Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals Oxyblast Facial Kit

Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals Oxyblast Facial Kit is a one time use 7 steps DIY kit that replenishes the longlast oxygen of your skin. This facial kit is meant for all skin types and makes the skin healthier than never before. If your partner is a skincare addict then surprise her with this facial kit.

Price: Rs. 300

3. O3+ Bridal Facial Kit

If your wedding rituals are going to kick start soon, then you should surprise your would-be wife with a bridal facial kit. This single time use kit will relax and unwind her wedding stress in a jiffy. The Vitamin C infusion in the kit will help her achieve a brighter and radiant complexion just before the excessive wedding vibes.

Price: Rs. 780

Deal: Rs. 700

4. Kimirica Bouquet Luxury Gift Box

This luxe gift box features hand wash and hand lotion duo. With the goodness of Frangipani and Rose, this luxury gift box is perfect for your skin conscious partner. She is definitely going to thank you a billion for surprising her with this shea butter, almond oil and aloe vera hand care set.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 2249

5. Kama Ayurveda Top to Toe Nourishment Gift Box

This top to toe nourishment gift box comes with three body essentials that every girl wishes to add in her intensive skin care regime. It features ayurvedic coconut oily, body cleanser and a body moisturiser. The purity of the ingredients and the efficacy of the beauty formulas will surely leave her dumbstruck.

Price: Rs. 795

6. Just herbs Combo Set

This combo set contains three products namely a body wash, body lotion and a face wash. These products are suitable for dry and oily skin. It is a luxury beauty product that in return delivers great results. Help her to feel the goodness of natural ingredients in the most soothing way.

Price: Rs. 1719

Deal: Rs. 1316

7. O3+ Shine & Glow Mono Dose Kit

This mono dose kit is a worth gifting beauty set. It is meant for brightening, whitening and even skin tone. Believe us or not, this mono dose kit ranks high in the beauty list of women. Grab it now and surprise her with your great and useful gifting choice.

Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 478

8. Marks & Spencer Women's Lip & Hand Duo Set

This lip and hand duo set is the number one on the go hydration set. The soothing texture of the products and refreshing effects will make her drool over after every use. What’s more? The set is a 5 star rated set worth gifting to the woman you love.

Price: Rs. 999

Don't think too much! Grab any of these over the top beauty sets and impress her within seconds. Don't forget, Valentine’s Day is not too far. Surprise her with your gifting choice and woo her a bit more. After making your decision, pat on your back and say THANK YOU to Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

