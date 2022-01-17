Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: Say goodbye to pimples and acne with THESE products under Rs 500

Acne and pimples is one of the most common skin care issues that teenagers and even adults deal with. When dealing with something as sensitive as pimples, it is important to use the right products. But more often than not, these products are too expensive to use on a daily basis. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 helps you to cut down on your skin care expenses with ease. The blockbuster deals and discounts on anti acne products will not only take care of your budget but will also give you clear skin. Here are 8 anti-acne products that every skin care enthusiast must try and invest in.

Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash

This face wash is infused with the goodness of neem. The antibacterial properties of neem fights acne-causing bacteria, which helps in the treatment and prevention of acne. Also, it's extremely useful in controlling oil production in the skin. Neem has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe irritated skin.

Price: Rs.240

Deal: Rs.189

Garnier Men Acno Fight Anti-Pimple Face Wash

This face wash is enriched with the goodness of salicylic actives and herba repair. This gel based face wash controls oil on the skin, therefore reducing the appearance of acne and pimples. It quickly dries up the pimple, uproot blackheads, tightens pores, reduces redness and lightens marks.

Price: Rs.190

Deal: Rs.146

Biotique Bio Neem Purifying Face Wash

This face wash contains ashwagandha and neem extracts. The antibacterial properties of neem fight acne-causing bacteria, which helps in the treatment and prevention of acne. Also, it's extremely useful in controlling oil production in the skin.

Price: Rs.240

Deal: Rs.132

Plum Green Tea Oil Free Moisturiser

This moisturiser contains the ingredients that help control excess oil production. Once you apply it, it gives you fresh skin with a matte finish. It is enriched with ingredients like niacinamide that reduces acne and gives your skin the radiance it deserves, hyaluronic acid that gives an instant plump and moisture for your skin, kakadu plum which increases hydration, collagen production, reduces acne and rejuvenates your skin like never before, plant-derived squalane that provides long term moisturisation and oil control, and green tea which is rich in antioxidants for clear and healthy skin!

Price: Rs.470

Deal: Rs.366

Biotique Bio Winter Green Spot Correcting Anti Acne Cream

Winter Green is extracted from the leaves of a small evergreen herb native to India, used throughout history for its cooling, healing, and anti-inflammatory action. Ideal for oily and acne prone skin. This soothing spot correcting cream helps clear up blemishes and promote pore less, flawless skin-without flakiness or dryness.

Price: Rs.199

Deal: Rs.125

WOW Skin Science Anti Acne Face Wash

This face wash works to tackle acne and related issues effectively. Powered with tea tree essential oil, extracts of neem leaf, mulberry, liquorice, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins B5 and E, it helps clear out blackheads and whiteheads, prevents acne eruptions, refreshes skin and calms redness and irritation. It reduces acne flare-ups, soothes skin and lightens blemishes.

Price: Rs.249

Deal: Rs.175

Bella Vita Organic Anti Acne Face Wash

This face wash is known for controlling and reducing acne and acne marks. It brightens and deeply cleanses the face. The face wash reduces excess oil secretion on the face. It detans the face and reduces sun damage. It also removes dirt, oil, pollutants, and dust from pores.

Price: Rs.250

Deal: Rs.199

Bella Vita Organic De Tan Removal Face Pack

This face pack is crafted by experts to improve your skin tone, brighten your face and give you glowing skin while helping with oil control. Enriched with the goodness of natural and ayurvedic ingredients, this De Tan pack works on tan removal, oil control, acne, pimples, soothing inflamed skin and removing impurities from your face and neck, giving it a glow, and making it bright and radiant.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.284

