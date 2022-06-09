Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022: Get up to 70% off on makeup kits and accessories

The monsoon season has arrived and so is Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale! This is the best time of the year to steal some snazzy makeup kits and accessories at deal-breaking prices. Here we have curated the best products on the sale at irresistible offers that you should get your hands on right away! Monsoon days are the best to try out new makeup trends and also need extra care to keep those products safe from humidity. So grab these makeup kits and accessories from the Amazon sale here!

Grab these products from Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale:

The Amazon Monsoon sale is here to slay and this is your time to shop for makeup kits and accessories that you always wanted at up to 70% off!

1. Face and Eye Brush Set

Blending is the key to any makeup. The right set of brushes is required to nail your monsoon beauty look and this set works the best! Swiss Beauty combines high-tech materials with innovative design brushes to make creating a pixel-perfect look easier. YOu can now make this set yours at 21 percent off.

Price: Rs 631

Buy Now

2. Iba Makeup Gift Set

Iba makeup gift set has been designed to perfectly match your skin tone and contains six products that are paraben-free, sulfate-free and alcohol-free. It is an amazing gift set that you can present to your friend whose birthday falls this month. The set includes one makeup foundation, compact, primer, lipsticks, kajal and blush.

Price: Rs 1275

Buy Now

3. Volo Professional Women's Makeup Kit

This all-in-one makeup kit has got everything you want to spice up your look. From foundation, and eyeliner to lipstick and makeup pouch, grab this set at 70 percent off from the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale to upgrade your beauty routine and amp up your look.

Price: Rs 590

Buy Now

4. Cosmetic Storage Case

This versatile cosmetics storage case, decorated with brush slots, can keep everything organized, provide ample space to fit in each kind of cosmetics makeup essentials like a makeup brush, airbrush, hairbrushes, eye shadow and etc. It's a must-have makeup accessory to keep all your valuable cosmetics safe and clean.

Price: Rs 775

Buy Now

5. Cameleon Makeup Kit for Women

With a multi-colour matte palette, this makeup kit is easy to carry and lightweight. It features 36 eyeshadows, 4 blushers, 3 compact powders and 6 lipgloss. The colours are brighter than they appear in the image with a bit of shimmer in them. The brushes are also of good quality.

Price: Rs 1049

Buy Now

6. Leather Double Layer Makeup Storage Box

You can easy to carry this makeup organizer case on short trips, and the travel makeup organizer can be easily put into the suitcase when travelling long distances. This storage kit will safe keep your makeup products without any damage. The top layer of the makeup box comes with a makeup mirror, which can be transformed into a small dressing table at any time.

Price: Rs 1049

Buy Now

Grab these makeup essentials at slashed prices from the ongoing Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale that’s here to slay! One effective way to make your makeup last longer is proper storage. You should always store makeup products in a cool and dry environment and in the right case. The above-mentioned products will help you to upgrade your makeup and look for the season.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Best skin care routine for acne prone skin

Best skin lightening cream

Best skincare brands in India