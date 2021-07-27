Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best deals on makeup products that you need to ADD TO CART right away

If you love makeup, you definitely know how important it is to upgrade your products and chuck the ones that cross the date bar. Using them beyond the mentioned expiry date can cause hazardous skin allergies and other side effects. On the last day of Prime Day sales, make the most of it by shopping for your much-needed makeup products to add oomph to your beauty. These essential and basic items are now available with up to 50% off than their normal rates and you shouldn’t miss out on taking them home. Scroll down and hit the buy button to grab them all.

Eyeshadow Palette

Perfect eyeshadow colour gives life to your makeup. This palette is made of only the highest quality ingredients to provide you with fresh and long-lasting makeup all day long!

Price: Rs 229

Deal: Rs 172

Liquid Concealer

Conclears set the base of your makeup right and also helps you fade marks and acne scars. This translucent base and lightweight pigments allow skin's natural highs and lows to show through and you can also use them on your upper eyelids to create a better blending ground.

Price: Rs 229

Deal: Rs 171

Price: Rs 475

Deal: Rs 300

Face & Eye Brush Set

Every makeup artist knows the secret to flawless makeup in perfect blending. We need different brushes to enhance the look and address each problem area specifically. This wonderful brush set is an excellent gift to yourself that you really shouldn’t miss on this Prime Day

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 639

Eyebrow & Gel Eyeliner

Eyebrows make or break your look. Grooming your eyebrows and also giving that finishing touch to your makeup with perfect eye gels are important factors to attain like glowing, flawless beautiful face.

Price: Rs 229

Deal: Rs 220

Matte Lipliner Pencil

These lip liners are perfect for lip contouring. You can easily outline your lips and make them shrink or enlarge and also add depth to our lipstick shade. Flaunt the perfect pout with this amazing lip liner.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 349.30

Blush

Another must-have beauty essential is blush. No one wants a blank face, with cheers of soft pink pastel blush you can amp your makeup them times better and with this product you can blend effortlessly with intense colour as it lasts for hours without flaking or caking.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 719.10

Share with your girls and don’t miss this golden Prime Day special offer on getting everything wanted at pocket-friendly prices.

