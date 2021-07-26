Amazon Prime Day: Up to 58% off on luxury beauty and hair care products that you always wanted

Prime Day is the Amazon sale event where you can shop products from all categories at irresistible prices. The deals and offers are valid only till tomorrow end which is why you should hurry up and grab these exciting offers on beauty and hair care products. When it comes to beauty, skin and hair care we shouldn’t play with low-quality products that will show a detrimental effect on our skin. Obviously, no one wants to take the risk of getting your hair and skin messed up. Here are 6 products from trusted labels that are on sale today. Scroll and shop the one you would like to gift to your friend or to yourself before the deal ends.

Facial Exfoliant

This facial exfoliant from Paula's Choice improves skin's texture for radiant youthful even-toned skin by unclogging the pores and diminishing enlarged pores, exfoliating dead skin cells, and smoothen wrinkles. It is a must-buy product if you want to keep your youthful glow forever.

Price: Rs 2700

Deal: Rs 2430

Sensual Body Lotion

With vanilla fragrance, this Yves Rocher lotion will make you fall in love with your baby soft supple skin. It hydrates and moisturizes your skin waving bye to dried patchy skin texture.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 490

A-Derma Epitheliale

A-Derma’s Epitheliale cream promotes the epidermal repair of fragile skin. It helps reduce scars, pimple marks and rebalances its moisture level. Enriched in moisturizing agents, its invisible non-sticky texture is easy to apply and leaves the skin soft and moisturized.

Price: Rs 760

Deal: Rs 621

Anti-Hair Loss Supplement

Hair loss can make you annoyed and frustrated with life. And it's also a sign that your current state of health is not satisfactory. This shampoo, containing White Lupin, gently cleans the hair, strengthens it, and slows down the hair loss mechanisms.

Price: Rs 790

Deal: Rs 553

Sleeping Mask

Beauty sleep isn’t a myth. Most of our cells regenerate and need a soothing deep sleep to relax and birth new skin. This night mask from Laneige makes skin look clear, bright and well-rested in the morning through the purification action of sleep-tox.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 581

Kumkumadi Thailam

Sadhev’s Aloe Vera and Saffron Gel with Kumkumadi Thailam is a miraculous fusion of Aloe, Saffron and our ancestor’s pure love that gives the skin an exquisite shine and lasting beauty.

Price: Rs 1775

Deal: Rs 750

