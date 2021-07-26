Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: 10 Best reviewed beauty essentials under Rs.800

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is the most-awaited sale of the year with upto 70 percent off on the best, most stylish fashion picks. The 2 day sale from 26th July to 27th July kickstarts today and is an exclusive shopping event for all Amazon Prime subscribers. The sale promises new launches, heavy discounts and irresistible deals on fashion, accessories, electronics, home furnishing, kitchen appliances and much more! If you are a skincare and makeup enthusiast, then you are in luck! Amazon has some super effective high quality beauty products that are guaranteed to make your day! Here, we have curated a list of beauty essentials that you might want to stock up right away!

Khadi Mauri Herbal Apricot Face Scrub

Exfoliating your face at least twice a week is extremely important. It helps get rid of dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover. This ayurvedic face scrub is enriched with apricot that removes dead skin, fades blemishes and pigmentation. It nourishes the skin, and provides herbal protection from dryness, itchiness and dullness. This face scrub revitalises the skin and promotes soft and supple skin in no time.

Price: Rs.155

Sale Price: Rs.95

Biotique Bio Fruit Whitening & Depigmentation Face Pack (Pack of 2)

This natural face pack reclaims the skin’s soft, smooth, youthful tone and texture. If used regularly, it lightens and brightens the skin’s natural complexion. You simply have to apply it evenly over the cleansed face and neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse with lukewarm water or a damp washcloth.

Price: Rs.398

Sale Price: Rs.219

NutriGlow Wine Facial Kit + Red Wine Toner

If you are a wine lover, then make your favourite beverage a part of your skincare routine too! Attain a salon-like facial at home with this facial kit that comprises a cleanser, exfoliating scrub, nourishing gel, whitening cream, face pack, serum and a toner. It is literally a one-stop destination for all your skincare needs. This wine facial prepared with red grape extract will soothe your skin, hydrate it, nourish it, remove blackheads and fight acne.

Price: Rs.875

Sale Price: Rs.399

Dot & Key Revealing Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is a great ingredient to add to your skin care routine if you are dealing with dull skin. It boosts collagen production, accelerates repair and smoothens expression lines. Formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this serum provides hydration, restores the skin’s plumpness, aids in face glow brightening and reduces signs of aging.

Price: Rs.1045

Sale Price: Rs.783

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

Mascara is literally the easiest way to get thick and long lashes in no time. This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it also boosts the growth of your natural lashes, is suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: Rs.399

Sale Price: Rs.233

Faces Canada Magnet Eyes Kajal

Kajal makes your eyes look bigger and brighter. It will hide puffiness and give you a fresh and glamorous look. This Kajal is fade proof and is made with a smudge-proof formula that lasts upto 22 hours. It is super easy to use and makes a convenient choice. It is enriched with almond oil and vitamin E, making it a safe choice for everyone.

Price: Rs.179

Sale Price: Rs.115

Reneé Fab 5 Matte Finish 5-in-1 Lipstick

This lipstick is a dream come true for all the lipstick lovers! It comes in five popping shades which means that you literally need to only invest in one lipstick instead of buying 5 different shades. This cruelty-free and vegan lipstick glides smoothly on the lips and stays put throughout the day without flaking. It also moisturises the lips and does not let them dry.

Price: Rs.750

Sale Price: Rs.525

Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer

Using a concealer under your eyes, around your lips and your nose, will help brighten shadows and will also cover any sort of pigmentation. This concealer is super easy to blend and is suitable for all skin types. It is available in different shades for you to choose from and will give you a natural look.

Price: Rs.475

Sale Price: Rs.300

Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Cleansing Water

This micellar water will help you get rid of dust, dirt and make-up from your skin without leaving behind any residue. It is extremely hydrating and feels refreshing and gentle. Enriched with cleansing molecules called Micelles, it attracts make-up and other impurities, lifting them away from your pores just like a magnet, leaving you with clear skin.

Price: Rs.349

Sale Price: Rs.210

Ross Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

This extravagant silicone comb will deep clean your hair and give a relaxing massage to your scalp that will release all your stress without causing any harm to the hair follicles. The bristles work the shampoo into your hair and removes dirt, dandruff and dead cells, making it easier and faster to wash your hair. It offers a perfect grip and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

Price: Rs.599

Sale Price: Rs.269

