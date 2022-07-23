7 Professional haircare products that you can buy in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

The Amazon Prime Days 2022 are here with some fantastic deals on professional hair care products. From professional shampoos to hair oils to hai treatment combos, this sale has every professional hair care product you need.

7 Professional Hair Care Products

1. Just Herbs 8 In 1Hair Fall Control Shampoo

This all-in-one hair fall control shampoo penetrates your shaft, strengthens your roots, nourishes your scalp and eliminates dandruff-causing germs. This shampoo has the goodness of amla, neem and hibiscus and is suitable for both men and women. This product is also sulphate and paraben free.

Price: Rs 312.50

Buy Now

2. The Body Shop Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

When you use this anti-dandruff shampoo your hair feels stronger, moisturized and revitalized. The pioneering formula blends natural astringent and antiseptic actives with a well-known anti-fungal agent to effectively yet gently clear the scalp of dandruff. This product is formulated with ginger, essential oil from Sri Lanka, birch bark, white willow extracts and Community Trade honey.

Price: Rs 594.00

Buy Now

3. Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Mask

This nourishing and rejuvenating mask made by a German hair care company is for dry and damaged hair. Wella also specializes in hair care, styling and colorants sold to individuals as well as hairdressers. This product has an elegant chypre character twisted with pulpy and trendy fruits and a warm, nourishing dry down.

Price: Rs 604.50

Buy Now

4. Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo

This innovative French dermo-cosmetic company is catering to professional haircare needs since 1930 and has the perfect complement to anti-hair loss treatments. It prepares the scalp for the action of anti-hair loss treatment by stimulating its micro-circulation through its patented formula having tocopherol nicotinate and vitamin complex. This shampoo enhances the penetration of anti-hair loss treatment by a factor of 2. It also restores volume, strength and vitality to your hair and can be used daily. Apply, lather, rinse and repeat application. Leave on for 2 to 3 minutes. Use it after your hair loss treatment procedure. This product is paraben free, safe for treated hair, SLS-free and dermatologist-approved.

Price: Rs 704.00

Buy Now

5. Schwarzkopf Professional Shampoo

This professional shampoo for damaged hair gently cleanses and prepares hair for its care regime by improving elasticity and smoothing the porous surface to make the hair more manageable. Apply this product to wet hair, work in and rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary. This repairing, rescue and micellar, smoothens hair and provides shine.

Price: Rs 799.00

Buy Now

6. Brillare Anti Dandruff Treatment Combo

This is an anti-dandruff treatment combo that consists of a shampoo and conditioner combo with dandruff control oil shots contains. It contains natural ingredients such as Celery, Neem, Tea Tree, Wintergreen, Black Pepper & inga Alba which provide dandruff control treatment for men & women. This shampoo is a comprehensive solution for stronger hair & scalp. The conditioner gives you the essential dose of nutrition required to prevent breakage. And the dandruff control hair oil is a complete solution for stronger hair & scalp. Brillare always tries to make innovations in their products to make them even better. Apply one vial of the oil at a time on the scalp using a dropper. Penetrate with a fingertips massage for 3-5 minutes and use every alternate night before bed. Apply shampoo on wet hair & massage gently to form a lather and rinse thoroughly. Apply conditioner after shampoo. This product is chemical free, 100% natural, cruelty-free and vegan.

Price: Rs 1011

Buy Now

7. Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper Hairspray

This hairspray is a professional way to protect your hair from humidity. This professional hairspray provides a strong hold and smooth feel at the same time. This re-shaping hairspray is easy to brush out so the look can be changed as often as you want. This product is suitable for all hair types, and it gives a long-lasting hold and protects hair from the effects of humidity.

Price: Rs 1677

Buy Now

A professional hair care routine is a necessity these days especially due to the lifestyle change we faced during the pandemic. So, do your research before shopping for hair care products on Amazon Prime Days. Mentioned above are the best products available at discounted rates on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 7 Luxury fragrances under Rs 1999 for women to steal from the sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is LIVE: 7 Best luxury makeup products that are worth adding to the cart

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 LIVE: 6 Newly launched smartphones to pick from Prime Day sale

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 7 Best premium cookware items you can’t afford to miss