7 Stylish sunglasses for you on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

As a general rule, always consider face shape. If you want to wear your glasses more than once, it would be smart to consider what actually looks good on you. The Amazon Prime Days 2022 are here with some fantastic deals on a wide range of sunglasses that you can choose from.

7 Stylish Sunglasses On Sale

1. John Jacobs | Gold Transparent Green Square

John Jacobs has always been known for the most stylish and trendy sunglasses for men and women. They offer a variety of colors and shapes, it ensures you always stand out with your unique style. This stylish sunglass has a gold transparent green full rim in square shape and is made of polycarbonate. The square shape makes the wearer look smart and fashionable at the same time and is a must have for those who have an affinity towards vintage styles and suits all face types. The lenses have a scratch coating and block 100% harmful UV rays up to 400 nm and are very lightweight and highly impact resistant.

Price: Rs 6000

Deal: Rs 2249

Buy Now

2. Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's RA4128 Butterfly Metal Sunglasses

This trendy women’s sunglasses has a pilot shaped frame made of metal. The lens is 100% UV protected and made of triacetate pola. You will also get a 1 year warranty with this product.

Price: Rs 5100

Deal: Rs 1869

Buy Now

3. elegante UV Protected Cat Eye Sunglass

This cateye women’s sunglass is of free size and fits all faces. It has UV 400 protected, scratch proof good quality polycarbonate lenses, that protects your eyes from harmful sun rays.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 369

Buy Now

4. EFERMONE Wrap Around Unisex Goggles

This unisex goggles is anti glare and 100% UV prtected. These sunglasses help in night driving, for riding, driving, traveling and outdoor sports. Experience superior vision while driving cars or riding bikes. The yellow contrast lens helps to decrease the coming glare of other vehicles enabling you to see much better. The lenses are designed in such a way to withstand impacts so that you get dust protection while riding.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

5. elegante UV Protected Polarized Sports Sunglasses for Men

This efficient sports sunglass for men is perfect for driving, cycling and outdoor sports. The lenses are polarized and light weight.

Price: Rs 2299

Deal: Rs 461

Buy Now

6. Vincent Chase By Lenskart | Full Rim Wayfarer

This wayfarer features a gray full rim square made from polycarbonate which is thinner and lighter than normal plastic making them ideal for both men & women. Vincent chase lenses are unique; they have scratch coating, block 100% harmful UV rays up to 400 nm and are very lightweight and highly impact resistant.

Price: Rs 2500

Deal: Rs 748

Buy Now

7. Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses

This sleek sunglass from fastrack is made of plastic and has a polycarbonate lens that is 100% UV protected.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 607

Buy Now

A good pair of sunglasses is one that can fulfill many purposes within its simple constitution. While we shop for sunglasses we often focus on the aesthetics and how well the pair flatters our face shape and personality. It is important to remember that one should know the properties of sunglasses as well, and how they can keep your eyes protected even in the winter months. Mentioned above are the best products available at discounted rates on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Trending deals on Fashion & Beauty products to grab from Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is LIVE : 7 Best handbags for women at irresistible prices

Also read: 7 Best Bluetooth speakers on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022