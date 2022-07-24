Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Trending deals on Fashion & Beauty products to grab from Prime Day sale
Wish to grab jaw-dropping offers from the Amazon Prime Day sale, 2022? If yes, then get your hands on these categories listed below and steal the deal in seconds.
Amazon Prime Day Sale is still live. If you haven’t decided yet, things to buy, then this article is here to help you out. We have listed here the top products offered at special prices during the Prime Day Sale. All you need to do is to scroll, browse and click on the links to find the products that you can invest in. Each category has some stunning offers that are reserved for limited products only. Check these products and grab them at discounted rates.
Amazon Prime Sale 2022 Special Offers
Refer to these special offers provided by top brands in multiple categories. You can find here fashion apparels, jewellery, new watches, cool luggage bags and a lot more. Keep reading for more.
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fashion Apparels for women
Now face the world in style with Amazon Prime Day Deals, 2022
1. Harpa Women's Regular Fit Top
2. Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Cotton Bodycon Midi Dress
3. Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans
4. BIBA Women's Synthetic Kurta
5. Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta
6. ANNI DESIGNER Anarkali Solid Kurta with Dupatta
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fashion Apparels for men
It is time to change your style and look cool with these Prime Day deals
3. Van Heusen Men's Solid Regular Fit Polo
4. Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shirt
5. Pepe Jeans Men's Regular Casual Shirt
6. U.S. POLO ASSN. Men Button Down Shirt
Amazon Prime Day offers on watches
Look extravagant with these top offers on watches
1. Fastrack Analog Men's Watch
2. Casio Analog Brown Dial Men's Watch
3. Fastrack Reflex Unisex Smartwatch
4. Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch-NL2608WM01
5. Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch
6. French Connection R3 Touch Screen Unisex Metal case Smartwatch
Amazon Prime Day offers on Bags
Grab these cool handbags at Amazon Prime Day offers
1. Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag
2. Lino Perros Blue Faux Leather Handbag
3. Baggit Women's Satchel Handbag
5. Hidesign Women's Clutch (Tan)
6. Van Heusen Women's Handbag (Tan)
Amazon Prime Day deals on luggage
Let’s travel in style with these Prime Day deals on top luggage brands
1. Safari Prisma 65 Cms Polyester Red Check-In 4 wheels Soft Suitcase - 25.6 Inches
2. Lavie Sport Cabin Size 53 cms Lino Wheel Duffel Bag for Travel
3. Aristocrat Porto 75cm Maroon Polypropylene Hardside Check-in Luggage
4. Skybags Trooper 65 Cms Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided Check-in Luggage
5. Safari Oasis Polycarbonate 67 inches Hard Luggage Suitcase
Amazon Prime Day Sale offers on jewellery
Embrace elegance and look your very best with these special offers on jewellery
1. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Leaf Studs with Zircon
2. YouBella Jewellery Earrings for women
3. Shining Diva Fashion 18k Rose Gold Plated Earrings
4. I Jewels 18K Gold Plated Chandbali Earrings
5. Zaveri Pearls Green & Blue Meenakari Ethnic Stud Earring
6. Fashion Frill Golden Pink Jhumkas
Amazon Prime Day Offers on beauty products
Level up your beauty game with Prime Day offers on top beauty products
1. Nivea Dark Spot Reduction Face Wash
2. BIOLAGE Advanced Fiberstrong Professional 200ml Shampoo + 98g conditioner
4. Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colours Eyeshadow Palette
5. FOGG Marco Perfume Body Spray For Men
6. WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo
Amazon Prime Day Deals on luxury beauty products
Get gorgeous skin with these super deals on luxury beauty brands
1. Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser
2. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing solution
3. Kama Ayurveda Natural Organic Hair Colour Kit
4. Bath and Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Diamond Shimmer Mist
5. Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette
6. The Body Shop Vegan Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser
This list is all you need to look stylish and trendy without ripping off your pockets. Choose from these luxury brands and step up your style game now with Amazon Prime Day Sale. It is the sale of the season, and you should benefit from these phenomenal deals.
Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!
