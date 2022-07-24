Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Trending deals on Fashion & Beauty products to grab from Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale is still live. If you haven’t decided yet, things to buy, then this article is here to help you out. We have listed here the top products offered at special prices during the Prime Day Sale. All you need to do is to scroll, browse and click on the links to find the products that you can invest in. Each category has some stunning offers that are reserved for limited products only. Check these products and grab them at discounted rates.

Amazon Prime Sale 2022 Special Offers

Refer to these special offers provided by top brands in multiple categories. You can find here fashion apparels, jewellery, new watches, cool luggage bags and a lot more. Keep reading for more.

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fashion Apparels for women

Now face the world in style with Amazon Prime Day Deals, 2022

1. Harpa Women's Regular Fit Top

Price Rs.1,199

Deal Price Rs.269

2. Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Cotton Bodycon Midi Dress

Price Rs.1,799

Deal Price Rs.389

3. Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans

Price Rs.1,999

Deal Price Rs.815

4. BIBA Women's Synthetic Kurta

Price Rs.3,299

Deal Price Rs.1,159

5. Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta

Price Rs.1,299

Deal Price Rs.339

6. ANNI DESIGNER Anarkali Solid Kurta with Dupatta

Price Rs.2,599

Deal Price Rs.659

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fashion Apparels for men

It is time to change your style and look cool with these Prime Day deals

1. Ben Martin Men Jeans

Price Rs.2,499

Deal Price Rs.577

2. Allen Solly Men's Polo

Price Rs.899

Deal Price Rs.499

3. Van Heusen Men's Solid Regular Fit Polo

Price Rs. 1,049

Deal Price Rs.499

4. Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shirt

Price Rs.1,199

Deal Price Rs.449

5. Pepe Jeans Men's Regular Casual Shirt

Price Rs.2,399

Deal Price Rs.959

6. U.S. POLO ASSN. Men Button Down Shirt

Price Rs.2,299

Deal Price Rs.919

Amazon Prime Day offers on watches



Look extravagant with these top offers on watches

1. Fastrack Analog Men's Watch

Price Rs.1,975

Deal Price Rs.1,480

2. Casio Analog Brown Dial Men's Watch

Price Rs.3,995

Deal Price Rs.3,595

3. Fastrack Reflex Unisex Smartwatch

Price Rs.6,995

Deal Price Rs.4,494

4. Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch-NL2608WM01

Price Rs.5,395

Deal Price Rs.4,315

5. Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch

Price Rs.9,999

Deal Price Rs.1,797

6. French Connection R3 Touch Screen Unisex Metal case Smartwatch

Price Rs.10,450

Deal Price Rs.2,9999

Amazon Prime Day offers on Bags

Grab these cool handbags at Amazon Prime Day offers

1. Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag

Price Rs.4,499

Deal Price Rs.1,199

2. Lino Perros Blue Faux Leather Handbag

Price Rs.4,495

Deal Price Rs.989

3. Baggit Women's Satchel Handbag

Price Rs.2,890

Deal Price Rs.719

4. CAPRESE hand bag

Price Rs.4,399

Deal Price Rs.1,383

5. Hidesign Women's Clutch (Tan)

Price Rs.3,395

Deal Price Rs.1,438

6. Van Heusen Women's Handbag (Tan)

Price Rs.1,400

Deal Price Rs.1,399

Amazon Prime Day deals on luggage

Let’s travel in style with these Prime Day deals on top luggage brands

1. Safari Prisma 65 Cms Polyester Red Check-In 4 wheels Soft Suitcase - 25.6 Inches

Price Rs.8800

Deal Price Rs.2,499

2. Lavie Sport Cabin Size 53 cms Lino Wheel Duffel Bag for Travel

Price Rs.2,995

Deal Price Rs.779

3. Aristocrat Porto 75cm Maroon Polypropylene Hardside Check-in Luggage

Price Rs.13,230

Deal Price Rs.2,999

4. Skybags Trooper 65 Cms Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided Check-in Luggage

Price Rs.9,100

Deal Price Rs.3,099

5. Safari Oasis Polycarbonate 67 inches Hard Luggage Suitcase

Price Rs.9,045

Deal Price Rs.2,999

Amazon Prime Day Sale offers on jewellery

Embrace elegance and look your very best with these special offers on jewellery

1. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Leaf Studs with Zircon

Price Rs.2,199

Deal Price Rs.1,258

2. YouBella Jewellery Earrings for women

Price Rs.999

Deal Price Rs.208

3. Shining Diva Fashion 18k Rose Gold Plated Earrings

Price Rs.1,999

Deal Price Rs.359

4. I Jewels 18K Gold Plated Chandbali Earrings

Price Rs.2,999

Deal Price Rs.399

5. Zaveri Pearls Green & Blue Meenakari Ethnic Stud Earring

Price Rs.1,495

Deal Price Rs.266

6. Fashion Frill Golden Pink Jhumkas

Price Rs.999

Deal Price Rs.139

Amazon Prime Day Offers on beauty products

Level up your beauty game with Prime Day offers on top beauty products

1. Nivea Dark Spot Reduction Face Wash

Price Rs. 675

Deal Price Rs.299

2. BIOLAGE Advanced Fiberstrong Professional 200ml Shampoo + 98g conditioner

Price Rs.685

Deal Price Rs.598.50

3. L'Oréal Paris Shampoo

Price Rs.949

Deal Price Rs.509

4. Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colours Eyeshadow Palette

Price Rs.269

Deal Price Rs.172

5. FOGG Marco Perfume Body Spray For Men

Price Rs.230

Deal Price Rs.162

6. WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo

Price Rs.130

Deal Price Rs.105

Amazon Prime Day Deals on luxury beauty products

Get gorgeous skin with these super deals on luxury beauty brands

1. Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser

Price Rs.1,395

2. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing solution

Price Rs.745

Deal Price Rs.594

3. Kama Ayurveda Natural Organic Hair Colour Kit

Deal Price Rs.2,240

4. Bath and Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Diamond Shimmer Mist

Price Rs.1,699

Deal Price Rs.949

5. Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette

Price Rs.3300

Deal Price Rs.1,484

6. The Body Shop Vegan Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser

Price Rs.2,094

Deal Price Rs.1,674

This list is all you need to look stylish and trendy without ripping off your pockets. Choose from these luxury brands and step up your style game now with Amazon Prime Day Sale. It is the sale of the season, and you should benefit from these phenomenal deals.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Grab the best monsoon skincare essentials for all skin types from the sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best offers on newly launched laptops from HP, Asus, Dell & more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 LIVE: 6 Newly launched smartphones to pick from Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: New Jaw-dropping launches from top brands like LG, IFB, Whirlpool and more

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Everything you need to know about the big sale and the massive discounts