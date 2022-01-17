Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best eye makeup products to grab under Rs 600

Eyes are the windows to the soul and every window requires beautiful curtains and other decorations to make it look everything fun and fab. That's exactly what eye makeup does, it makes your eyes look more lively and magnetic. The right kind of eye makeup is the one that compliments one’s attire and foundation glow. Here are exciting 8 eye makeup products under Rs 600 to spruce up your look every day.

Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal

Kajal cools your eyes and adds oomph to your look. Be it a party day or just a casual day, wear kajal every day to give your eyes a charismatic charm. This smudge-proof kajal pen with a convenient twist-up design helps in acing the perfect deep strokes easily.

Price: Rs 330

Deal: Rs 248

Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner

For an everyday smart look, count on eyeliners to create thin or thick lines and give you that luxe class vibes. Adele’s signature winged liner or a casual and smooth trending double winged liner, try it out all with this iconic liner.

Price: Rs 250

Deal: Rs 187

Swiss Beauty Eyeshadow Palette

With shades that match all skin tones, this palette is what you need to give your eye lines the colour of love. This palette is made of only the highest quality ingredients to provide you with fresh and long-lasting makeup all day long!

Price: Rs 249

Deal: Rs 185

Brightening Eye Shadow Stick

This is a versatile product that can be applied on the lids and blended as an eye shadow or as an eyeliner on the upper lash line. It's got a neutral gold shimmer and texture that feels luxurious on the skin with every swipe.

Price: Rs 1050

Deal: Rs 599

L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

Infused with natural pigments, this mascara gives a dark black shade and the hourglass-shaped brush lifts your lashes up gently by giving them maximum volume and length. Its ultra-soft bristles make sure the whole experience is a delight!

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 535

Wet n Wild Ultimate Brow Kit

Your brows are probably the last step you think of when it comes to eye makeup but it's one of the most important. This 5 piece set includes a soft wax that shapes brows, two setting powders for definition, a hard angled brush for easy application and mini tweezers to flaunt the perfect brows.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 318

Blue Kajal Eyeliner

While black kajal is what we use commonly, this dark blue number is what you need to spice up your look. This retractable pencil with high intensity of colour defines your eyes as well as your look. Very easy to carry, use and comes with a detachable sharpener.

Price: Rs 125

Deal: Rs 100

Eyeshadow Makeup Kit

These two palettes are richly toned and each features 18 versatile shades that can be layered in infinite ways to create a vast array of looks. Get party-ready with glitter eyeshadow, go on a date with matte finish smokey eye look, experiment and let your eyes do the talking with these two palettes.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 399

