Amazon Republic Sale 2022: 9 Mask friendly makeup essentials under Rs 1000 to keep you looking glam all day

With the pandemic hitting his third and most infectious wave, we still cannot get rid of our masks. We even need to make masks a part of our every attire. But what’s super annoying is that they really do spoil your makeup. So in order to make sure your makeup stays intact throughout the day, here are mask-friendly makeup products at amazing rates and discounts that you must have.

Swiss Beauty Professional Liquid Concealer

This concealer leaves skin the way it is meant to be fresh, breathing and natural. It provides an exclusive translucent base and lightweight pigments that allow skin's natural highs and lows to show through. This concealer will make your skin look clear and your blemishes, dark circles and the dark spot will be covered. You are sure to show off an absolutely spotless and glowing skin.

Price: Rs.229

Deal: Rs.170

Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Foundation

This is the perfect matte foundation for normal to oily skin and refines pores for a natural, matte finish. It comes with SPF 22 for sun protection. This is an oil control foundation with CLAY formula and gives that natural matte finish.

Price: Rs.549

Deal: Rs.384

Colorbar Cosmetics Kissproof Lipstick

This lipstick is long-lasting and super lightweight. Infused with the goodness of vitamin E, it ensures that the lips stay nourished and do not turn flaky and dry. This lipstick will stay put throughout and will not transfer to your mask.

Price: Rs.1200

Deal: Rs.900

Kiro Long Wear Brightening Eye Shadow Stick

This eyeshadow is blendable, lightweight, easy and provides an even spread. It is water-resistant and crease proof. Infused with vitamin C, it repairs and revitalises the skin, and mango seed oil that has tightening and firming properties.

Price: Rs.1050

Deal: Rs.630

Maybelline New York Waterproof Mascara

This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it is ophthalmologist tested, suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: Rs.510

Deal: Rs.326

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Vegan Cheek Tint

Get soft, plump and luscious lips and cheeks with these tints enriched with hydrating butter and oils. The natural extracts protect the skin from aggressors and provide intense hydration. Your face will always have a hint of colour no matter where you are. These lip and cheek tints come in a set of 4 different colours and are skin-friendly and chemical-free. Just smack these stains on and go about your day rocking that gorgeous, glamorous glow. You can also add it to your eyelids if you’re going for a monochromatic look.

Price: Rs.1125

Deal: Rs.850

Maybelline New York Fit Me Control Compact

This compact powder has UV filters with SPF 28 that protects the skin from both sun darkening and damage. Thanks to its buildable coverage, this face powder can be worn alone or on top of a liquid foundation.

Price: Rs.225

Deal: Rs.191

Lakmé Eyeconic Liquid EyeLiner

This eyeliner is extremely smudge-proof and will provide you with a sleek eyeliner. It features a unique flexi-tip brush and provides an intense black colour. This waterproof and transfer-proof eyeliner lasts up to 24 hours.

Price: Rs.250

Deal: Rs.200

Swiss Beauty Makeup Fixer

This makeup fixer is going to ensure that your makeup stays put even in the heat. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, this makeup fixer will keep your makeup intact as well as hydrate and refresh your skin. This lightweight and oil-free setting spray will ensure that there is no melting, fading or need for a touch up.

Price: Rs.249

Deal: Rs.183

