Amazon Republic Sale 2022: Attain a natural looking flush with THESE lip & cheek tints under Rs 800

Lip and cheek tints have taken over the beauty with a storm and it's high time you add them to your everyday makeup. If you aren’t a fan of OTT makeup then a lip and cheek tint can be perfect for you. You can achieve that non-makeup, minimal look with utmost ease. They are much lighter and natural-looking as compared with regular lipstick or a blush powder. They feel a lot lighter and are easier to layer with other makeup products. The Amazon republic sale offers a variety of organic lip and cheek tints at amazing discounts. So check them out and add them to your cart right away!

Bella Vita Organic 3 in 1 Lip, Eye & Cheek Tint

This natural eye, lip, and cheek tint contains pomegranate and almond oil that lets you blush up naturally with a sheer pomegranate maroon shade. It is a perfect 3-in-1 combination that comes in a total of 8 vibrant shades and works as a natural-looking colourful gloss to your lips, blush to your cheeks, and eyeshadow for your eyelids while keeping them moisturised, nourished, and protected all day long.

Price: Rs.349

Deal: Rs.284

Renée Lip & Cheek Tint

This lip and cheek tint enriched with vitamin E, coconut oil, almond oil and cocoa butter, comes in five luscious shades. It moisturises the skin, prevents dryness and also works as a saviour for damaged skin. This tint reverses sun damage and also has great anti-aging properties. It is highly nourishing and extremely long-lasting.

Price: Rs.750

Deal: Rs.569

Just Herbs Vegan Lip & Cheek Tint

This lip and cheek tint is available in 7 different shades and helps moisture and nourish the skin of lips and cheeks, while also adding a lustrous sheen. Infused with the goodness of coconut oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter, it nourishes the skin for a healthy glow and does not contain any artificial pigments.

Price: Rs.695

Deal: Rs.500

Daughter Earth Vegan Lip & Cheek Tint

This vegan lip and cheek tint is enriched with vitamin E and will add a sheer pop of healthy colour to your face. It is extremely nourishing and hydrating, and also delivers a beautiful colour. Rich mineral pigments are coupled with nourishing skincare ingredients for a natural blush and a non-toxic colour. It also contains other natural ingredients like shea butter, candelilla and coconut that are super nourishing.

Price: Rs.975

Deal: Rs.755

The Face Shop Waterproof Matte Lip Tint

A hydrating tint that stains lips with transfer-proof colour. This versatile, long-wearing lip stain adds juicy, vibrant colour to your lips. Its moisturising formula leaves nourishing pigments on lips and the moist gel-type texture dries to a lovely hue that won't leave a sticky, greasy feel. This subtle tint also can also be used as blush to add a flush of colour to your cheeks as well as on your eyes and enhance your overall look.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.466

TNW - The Natural Wash Lip & Cheek Tint

This lip and cheek tint is highly pigmented and lightweight. It is enriched with grapeseed oil, giving it a beautiful and smooth texture for easy blending. It adds a natural pop of colour which looks effortless. Made from natural and safe ingredients, it can be used on your lips, cheeks, and eyelids. It is enriched with vitamin E and castor oil that adds a natural sheen and moisture to dry lips, eyelids and cheeks.

Price: Rs.460

Deal: Rs.299

Chariot New York Vegan Lip & Cheek Tint

This non-sticky and non-feathering lip and cheek tint has a silky, luminous texture and is enriched with vitamin E, sweet almond, vanilla extract, rosemary leaf extract, candelilla, coconut and moringa. The antioxidants will fight free radicals while the moisturising ingredients will seal the lips and lock in the moisture. It also helps ease signs of premature ageing by protecting skin from free radical damage and environmental stress factors.

Price: Rs.799

Deal: Rs.299

Freshistry Lip & Cheek Tint

This tint gives you an oomph factor with its vivid, vibrant and beautiful colour. It is a tinted balm that adds colour and also moisturises the lips. Enriched with guava seed oil, this tint helps to make the lips soft and supple, by helping to retain their moisture content. It has powerful antioxidants which help fight free radicals. It also contains cherry essential oil that is a great source of vitamins A and E and its presence in the tint helps to nourish and protect the lips. It also plays a role in protecting lips from sun damage, aids promotion of new cell regeneration, and is light in texture.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.199

