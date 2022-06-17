Amazon Sale: 6 Best face serums under ₹700 to add to your skincare routine

Serums are a must-have in every skincare routine. They have a number of benefits and play a great role in dealing with dull skin, acne-prone skin, ageing skin and skin with large pores. They reduce signs of fatigue, refine the pores, smooth the surface of the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, help the skin to retain moisture and are an absolute joy to apply. One needs to apply serum every single day for good skin. The amazon sale today is giving great discounts on the best serums.

6 Best face serums on the Amazon sale today:

Scroll down and take a look at these face serums that will upgrade your skincare routine.

This glow serum ensures high delivery of vitamin C directly into your skin. Vitamin C reduces melanin production resulting in glowing skin. It also reduces dullness and tanning, and protects from environmental stress such as pollution and sun damage. Formulated with Centella water, it soothes and calms skin making this formula non-irritating and suitable for all skin types. 1% Acetyl Glucosamine added in this serum boosts your hydration and natural exfoliation for a plum radiant skin.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.664

This serum is intensely exfoliating and controls excess sebum in the pores. It acts as a potent ingredient to reduce existing pimples and acne, as well as prevent further breakouts. The anti-inflammatory and oil-soluble properties of salicylic acid allows it to penetrate deep within the pores to unclog them. It clears out the pores by detaching the dead skin cells and other debris from within the pores, allowing the skin to get clearer over time. It also contains witch hazel that exfoliates the pores' walls to prevent the appearance of whiteheads and blackheads. With no more debris and sebum inside the pores, it eventually stops the formation of acne.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.398

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that not just combats dark spots, but also helps in preventing melanin production. This reduces and reverses hyperpigmentation, acne spots, dark spots, etc. Since ages, turmeric has been one of the most used kitchen ingredients for homemade as well as cosmetic skincare products for instant and long-lasting, brightened, glowing skin. The power of turmeric in this face serum gives your skin a radiant glow.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.478

This serum helps to revive your dull complexion and add radiance. Vitamin C, witch hazel and hyaluronic acid help to fade pigmentation, fight signs of ageing brought on by free radicals, lighten dark spots, brighten and nourish skin. It helps to improve the skin's luminosity and lightens the complexion. The serum delivers hydration to revive dull, tired skin. It helps to improve skin texture and appearance giving it a fresh and bright look. It has an anti-aging effect that helps to diminish fine lines, age spots, dark spots, hyperpigmentation and even out the complexion. Your skin looks bright, with a dewy glow.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.514

This pure hyaluronic acid serum for face with Vitamin B5 (Niacinamide) moisturises the skin instantly for a dewy glow and visibly plumped skin. It reduces wrinkles and boosts skin's radiance. It deeply hydrates the skin, visibly plumps for younger looking skin that feels firmer, more elastic and radiant. The skin looks and feels dewy instantly and overtime. The lightweight gel serum absorbs fast with no tacky feel or leftover residue.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.379

Crafted with a unique blend of natural oils and herbs like saffron and lotus extracts, the 10 percent kumkumadi skin radiance face serum is highly efficacious in fading dark spots, resulting in skin that's bright and spotless. Say goodbye to pigmentation with kumkumadi skin radiance face serum, a concoction of natural skin brightening ayurvedic ingredients. It slows down pigmentation in response to sun exposure. It penetrates deep into the skin to improve hydration level, helping you achieve soft, plump, youthful, and naturally radiant skin.

Price: Rs.749

Deal: Rs.599

Serums are an extremely essential and integral part of every skincare routine. It is a vital step that should not be skipped at any cost. The serums mentioned above have the best reviews and are available at great discounted rates. Add these high-quality, affordable serums from the Amazon sale today and get clear skin in no time.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

