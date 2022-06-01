Amazon Sale: 7 Beauty products under ₹600 to enhance your beauty regime

If you are a skincare and beauty enthusiast, then you must know just how important having a beauty regime is. Often it may be too confusing or overwhelming to decide which product to choose, considering there’s a wide range of beauty products available in the market. But worry not, we have got your back covered! Here we have a list of beauty products that have great reviews on Amazon and are available at astonishing discounted products on the Amazon sale.

7 Beauty products that will help you enhance your beauty regime on the Amazon sale:

This alcohol-free face toner made with natural ingredients helps in tightening open and enlarged pores. Being alcohol-free, the toner makes skin look smooth and healthy by hydrating it and maintaining the pH balance. A powerhouse ingredient in skincare, vitamin C in this toner helps in keeping the skin clean, ensuring flawless and healthy skin. Made from natural ingredients, the toner is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types. It is also safe for sensitive skin.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.338

Help hydrate your dry, dehydrated and ageing skin with this hyaluronic acid face serum. It helps to nourish, moisturise your skin and gives it a youthful suppleness. This hydrating and repairing face serum helps to restore lost moisture to dehydrated skin making it soft, supple and velvety smooth. The serum helps to soothe skin and deliver deep hydration to your skin that helps to give your skin a plump, supple appearance. Silanetriol added in the serum is a skin-conditioning active that helps to improve the texture. It minimises the appearance of fine lines and gives the skin a youthful suppleness.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.474

The combination of 5 percent Niacinamide and 10 percent Vitamin C in this serum accelerates cell regeneration and boosts collagen, thereby helping the skin to shed dead cell build-up from the surface and allowing new and healthy skin layers to take their place. This skin regeneration process also pushes out debris clogged inside pores, ensuring no room for any bacterial infection like acne while also making them less visible and more normal-sized. This serum is not only safe to use but also penetrates the skin from within to lighten the skin tone, giving it a more even-toned and healthy look. It reduces the development of fine lines, spots, and wrinkles.

Price: Rs.649

Deal: Rs.551

This non comedogenic face moisturiser for acne prone skin helps effective moisturisation of your face and keeps acne and pimples away. The non-greasy formula makes this moisturiser feel light on the face and is non-greasy. It nourishes your skin without making it look greasy. Meant for acne prone skin, it not just helps you get rid of existing acne and pimples, but also reduces their reoccurrence. It penetrates the open pores and removes excess oil. Its water repellent properties help in closing the pores and hydrating the skin effectively for a longer time.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.238

Formulated with the effective combination of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this sunscreen protects from sun damage, while also reducing fine lines, wrinkles and making your skin soft and supple. The blue light from these devices not only disrupts your sleep cycle but also damages the skin significantly. This sunscreen not only protects your skin from the sun but also screens. The presence of 1 percent concentration of hyaluronic acid in this sunscreen makes it quick to absorb and provides intense hydration to the skin.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.423

This coffee-infused under eye cream relieves dark circles and helps to depuff the under-eye area. It also helps in sun damage recovery of the skin and it is best to keep your skin hydrated. The pure Arabica Coffee in the under eye cream is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay. Coffee also relieves dark circles. It is a natural source of caffeine, which is also antioxidant-rich and tones the skin giving a healthy glow. Caffeine also reduces puffiness and soothes the skin.

Price: Rs.575

Deal: Rs.485

7. WOW Skin Science Ubtan Face Pack

This skin refining face and body pack contains almond, turmeric and saffron extracts, sandalwood oil, rose water and chickpea flour. It helps to draw out impurities and give your skin a smooth texture. This pack helps in removing deep-seated dirt from the skin. The active ingredients in this face and body pack is inspired from the traditional ubtan recipe to give you skin that glows with health. It has vitamins and minerals that help to manage your skin health, and prevents pollutants and free radicals from harming your skin. This ubtan pack, being rich in antioxidants, and vitamin e, helps to brighten skin and restore natural radiance of the skin.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.369

If you are looking for the perfect beauty regime that is suitable to your skin type, then we have got your back with the best beauty products. These beauty products are well-reviewed by customers on Amazon and are available at great discounted prices on the Amazon sale.

