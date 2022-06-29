Amazon Sale: 7 Body washes under Rs.799 to prep your skin for the monsoons

Using a bar soap may leave your body feeling dry and rough. That's not the case with body washes. Most of them come with hydrating and moisturising properties which make your skin feel soft and smooth for a long time. Using a loofah can help you exfoliate your skin and get rid of the dead skin layers. When you top the loofah with a shower gel and use it to wash your body, you gently remove any dead layers, dust, or impurities that got accumulated on your body. Hence, a body wash is the perfect choice to feel refreshed after a long hot day. There are a wide range of body washes available on the amazon sale today. So grab them before it's too late!

7 Body washes on the Amazon sale that will refresh your skin:

Scroll down and take a look at these body washes that will prep your skin for the monsoon humidity.

Take an entrancing walk through the woods with this striking blend of mahogany, black teakwood and lavender in an aromatic, rich-lathering wash. This body wash is gentle and non-drying, it's the perfect daily cleanser to leave skin feeling fresh and clean!

Price: Rs.1299

Deal: Rs.650

This luxurious formulation will give you squeaky clean and refreshed skin after every wash. The gentle formula washes away dirt while locking in the natural moisture of your skin. It cleanses and nourishes skin with natural plant based ingredients and potent antioxidants.

Price: Rs.575

Deal: Rs.513

Shatpatri or the rose with “hundred petals” has its special place in Ayurveda. This rose body wash is a great emotional stimulant, mind pacifier and skin nurturer. This flower has also been used to promote physical and emotional love for centuries. Wildly cultivated throughout India and also in the French city of Grasse – the perfume capital of the world, its fragrance is clear and sweet. This mild and gentle sulphate and paraben free formula seeks to transform your bath into an indulgent rejuvenating ritual.

Price: Rs.625

Deal: Rs.468

This nourishing body wash delivers long-lasting moisture to help treat dryness at the source. The lightweight formula gently cleanses to leave skin feeling smooth and looking healthy. The lock-in-moisture technology infuses moisture without leaving a coated feel. Its formula with shea butter leaves skin feeling soft and smooth, and reveals younger-looking skin with continued use. Give your shower a simple solution that deeply moisturises to nourish and purify skin when you cleanse from head to toe.

Price: Rs.650

Deal: Rs.552

This body wash effectively deep cleanses pollutants and dirt in the gentlest way possible, leaving your skin squeaky clean, healthy, and shiny. Great for those who live in polluted urban environments, and those who want a gentle cleansing experience. It is created with an all-natural blend of coconut and citrus extracts to hydrate and moisturise your skin. The ingredients make it a great option for those who want to make the switch to plant-based showers.

Price: Rs.586

Deal: Rs.489

This body wash is enriched with ginkgo biloba that has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that helps enhance skin health. It also contains white tea extract that promotes healthy youthful skin and vitamin E that moisturises and hydrates the skin, treats dry flaky skin while the hydrating elements keep the skin healthy and soft.

Price: Rs.799

Deal: Rs.714

Made with 100 percent natural oatmeal and shea butter extracts, this body wash wraps your skin in an indulgent, creamy lather, leaving your skin refreshed and your mind soothed. Formulated with plant based cleansers, it pampers the skin, leaving it soft, supple and hydrated. Shea butter, a key ingredient, is an excellent emollient rich in fatty acids and vitamins that soften skin. Oatmeal is also fantastic for its hypoallergenic, anti-inflammatory, soothing and nourishing properties.

Price: Rs.899

Deal: Rs.760

Give your mornings a refreshing and soothing start with these body washes. Choose the best body wash for yourself and wake up with a refreshing aroma. Apart from smelling divine, these body washes available on the Amazon sale will also nourish and hydrate your skin, and keep it feeling fresh all day long.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

