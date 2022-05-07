Amazon Sale: 8 Luxury skincare and hair care products on discount

You must take your skincare and hair care extremely seriously during the summer season. The harmful rays of the sun can cause skin concerns like suntan, sunburn and pigmentation. It can also cause damage and dullness to your hair. So it is time to stock up your beauty arsenal with these luxury skincare and hair care products available at great discounted rates at the Amazon sale.

8 Luxury skincare and hair care products on the Amazon sale:

Scroll down to take a look at the top luxury skincare and hair care products.

Wake up with the irresistibly dewy scent of roses. This 100 percent vegetarian refreshing shower gel is infused with the essence of hand-picked roses from Britain to make showering feel blooming beautiful. Enriched with rose extract made from organically grown English rose petals, it nourishes and softens the skin.

Price: Rs.345

Deal: Rs.311

An ingenious cream masque that hydrates and nourishes your hair by adding moisture to the scalp and tips. It softens and strengthens the hair that appears healthy, silky and smooth to compliment your beauty. It contains hydro keratin complex that softens and strengthens the hair, leaving the hair moisturised and adding volume.

Price: Rs.600

Deal: Rs.480

This salicylic acid liquid exfoliant clears and minimises enlarged pores. The BHA (beta hydroxy acid) sheds built-up layers of skin fluid, while the lightweight texture absorbs quickly. Use twice daily after cleansing and toning. This gentle leave-on exfoliant with salicylic acid quickly unclogs pores, smooths wrinkles, brightens and evens out skin tone. It also contains green tea that is a skin-soothing antioxidant with potent anti-ageing benefits. It can improve the appearance of sun damage.

Price: Rs.2700

Deal: Rs.2565

This aloevera-wheatgerm moisturising shampoo is an organic shampoo for dry and frizzy hair. It is an herb enriched blend of Hibiscus, vetiver and soy lecithin. Silky Strength aloe vera shampoo entails comprehensive benefits of these herbs and penetrates the hair shaft, strengthens the roots and nourishes the scalp. It effectively cleans the hair without stripping off its natural oils. Aloe Vera infused in the shampoo for dry hair is a potent natural moisturiser and conditioner, while wheat germ oil fights free radicals and provides extra nourishment.

Price: Rs.625

Deal: Rs.385

This 100 percent natural, zero chemical face wash is made from raw rose petal powder for well hydrated, younger looking skin. Skin looks visibly younger and vibrant. It reduces the appearance of age spots, strengthens and revitalises the skin. The face wash provides extra mild yet effective cleansing. Take coin size face wash powder on wet palm. Add a few drops of water in it and rub between palms to create mild foam. Massage gently over the face.

Price: Rs.225

Deal: Rs.180

This hair fall control shampoo is enriched with soy, apple and lemon in an 86 percent natural formula for weak and undernourished scalp. The soy protein controls hair breakage while the vital plants reduce hair fall by recharging the hair roots. It will give you a youthful scalp for better hair holding, it strengthens hair roots, it gives fuller, denser hair, and prevents breakage.

Price: Rs.495

Deal: Rs.420

This Kumkumadi Thailam, is an authentic ayurvedic formulation that contains a blend of natural oils and herbs formulated to help skin appear youthful and radiant. It is prescribed in the ancient Ayurvedic text of Ashtanga Hrudaya as an essential beauty treatment for the face. It is prescribed for dull, pigmented, damaged and ageing skin. It brightens dull skin, repairs pigmentation, minimises fine lines, signs of ageing and relieves dark circles.

Price: Rs.3195

Deal: Rs.2546

The water based technology in this aqua boost moisturiser provides an instant improvement leaving you with a whole new look. It believes in long lasting moisturisation, which is why the water based technology also provides the skin with long lasting hydration alongside a quick fix. The use of Witch Hazel in this moisturiser helps clean out pores from deep within and tightens them. It prevents the clogging of pores and reduces excess oil production to make your face look smooth. By using hyaluronic acid, this moisturiser attracts and traps in moisture to the skin, reducing dryness and making it soft to the touch.

Price: Rs.649

Deal: Rs.575

Say goodbye to dull skin and damaged hair this summer season with these luxurious skincare and hair care products. These products are available at great discounted prices on the ongoing Amazon sale. So what are you waiting for? Add them to your shopping cart right away!

