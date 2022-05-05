Amazon Sale: 8 Makeup products at discounted prices for a natural makeup look

If you are a follower of the fashion world or even slightly aware of what is going on, then I am sure you know that the natural look is all the rage now. Celebrities and fashion influencers are all ditching the over the top magnetic looks and are now opting for natural looking makeup that you can wear everyday. The key to make your makeup look like real, natural skin is to make sure that your skin is hydrated and plump before you start with your makeup application. The following products available at the Amazon sale are a must-have if you are a beginner to the makeup world or if you want to keep your everyday look natural yet enticing.

8 Makeup products for a natural makeup look:

Scroll down to take a look at the best makeup products for a natural, dewy look.

This pre makeup oil adds the necessary hydration to the skin and it protects your skin from dryness and signs of ageing. The multipurpose oil can be used as a daily moisturiser or as a primer. It prepares your skin for multiple layers of makeup. It contains Bergamot oil that is packed with antioxidants and keeps blemishes, scars and pigmentation away from your skin and helps you nurture it, sunflower seed oil that decreases signs of ageing, vitamin E that is known to have great moisturising properties, and wheatgerm oil that deals with damaged, dry and scarred skin, and repairs it with its antioxidant properties.

This foundation is clinically tested to last up to 12 hours, and it doesn't cake or crease and feel like a second skin. Switch to a dewy base that blends in your skin effortlessly with this glow serum foundation. It's clinically tested to give you 2 times glowing skin, instantly. It will give you buildable coverage and blend into the skin beautifully. Enriched with vitamin C and turmeric, this serum is suitable for all skin types.

This weightless, long-lasting liquid concealer delivers full, blendable coverage while improving the look of the skin. It incredibly adheres without breaking. This liquid concealer hides blemishes with a comforting, hydrating formula. The long-lasting formula hides dark circles, uneven skin tone and blemishes, completely covering skin imperfections with a natural finish. It blends easily and wears all day, with no creasing or peeling. The buildable formula hides spots, acne scars, and blemishes effectively, but looks natural on all skin types. The concealer contains a wonderful combination of jojoba, mimosa and sunflower waxes, making your skin more supple and toned.

This extreme-wear, waterproof kajal is smudge and transfer-resistant. It glides on smoothly for a flawless, precise application. It is ergonomically designed in an easy-to-use twist-up form. This wonder product delivers pigment-rich, high-impact colour that will fill your eyes with all the definition and drama you’ve ever known!

Your lashes will feel the love they deserve with this two-in-one lash illusion duo mascara. Two kinds of lash love in one tube. The lash lengthening conditions and primes your lashes, while lash volumizing gives you thicker, darker, more dramatic lashes. Both formulas are waterproof, clump-free, and do not flake – so layer it on and feel the love! The crease-proof, water-resistant mascara duo provides both length and volume without flaking or bleeding.

This tint gives the lips a luscious and juicy appeal with a vibrant fruity stain like you’ve just taken a bite from a fruit. It comes in four Summer variants so you won’t miss that slush at all! Be it summer or any other season, this lip tint is sure to quench your thirsty lips so you can pout with perfection. Made using real fruit extracts, this tint is 98 percent natural and smells fruity and makes your lips look all the more delicious. It is long-lasting and highly pigmented with a buildable consistency when reapplied. It is uniquely formulated to give a natural ink-like tint which feels like second skin without being sticky or oily. This lip and cheek tint is super-hydrating and nourishing so it’ll keep your lips smooth and soft without even seeming that you’ve applied it.

This lipstick is infused with the goodness of French rose oil extracts. It provides an intense matte colour with cushion soft lips. It is available in 35 comfortable matte shades that do not cause flaking.

This finishing spray has a skin-adhesion formula that seals makeup in place. Its soothing formula serves as an instant pick-me-up for dull, dry skin. It sets the makeup while making the skin appear more hydrated and toned after use. It is formulated without parabens, sulphates, silicones, mineral oils, artificial fragrances and colours.

If you are a makeup lover, professional or simply someone who wants to look their best everyday, then these products will help you attain the perfect natural makeup look. These products are available at great discounted prices on the ongoing Amazon sale. So what are you waiting for? Add them to your shopping cart right away!

