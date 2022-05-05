Amazon Sale: 8 Skincare products to protect you against sun damage

We all are well aware of the fact that the sun's ultraviolet light can cause major damage to the skin. The outer layer of the skin has cells that contain the pigment melanin. Melanin protects skin from the sun's ultraviolet rays. These can burn the skin and reduce its elasticity, leading to premature ageing. In order to shield your skin from the harmful sun, it is important that you use the right skincare products. The Amazon sale offers the best skincare products at great prices to protect against sun damage.

8 Products to protect you against sun damage on the Amazon sale:

Scroll down and pick the best skincare products available at great rates.

This face wash helps remove tan and improve complexion with saffron. Turmeric is a natural healer that revives by bringing out skin’s natural glow. Carrot seed oil removes the tan from the upper layers of skin and restores the natural fairness of the skin. Liquorice helps repair the sun damage caused by exposure to the harsh rays of the sun. Walnut beads gently exfoliate dead cells to reveal the natural glow in your face. It makes the skin smooth and refreshed.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.211

This sunscreen is formulated with 4 very effective UV-filters. Boosted with vitamin A, B3, B5, E and F, it not only repairs the skin after sun exposure, but also soothes, nourishes and hydrates the skin. It is a photostable and acne safe sunscreen. Also, it does not leave any white cast on application. It spreads easily like a lightweight moisturiser and does not leave behind unwanted residue or a heavy feeling.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.379

This serum will give you bright, glowing and spotless skin in just a span of 3 days. This face serum harnesses the power of Vitamin C and is enriched with Japanese Yuzu lemon, making the face serum a concentrated brightening formula that fades all types of spots, even dark spots, and acne marks. The unique lightweight texture and non-oily formula of the Vitamin C Serum quickly absorbs into the skin and acts from within.

Price: Rs.449

Deal: Rs.314

The gel thoroughly hydrates skin while keeping it healthy and glowing. The hydration lasts from day to night, eliminating the need for reapplication. Aloe Vera soothes skin, aiding in itch and irritation caused by rashes, shaving, or sunburn. For skin irritation and inflammation, apply a generous amount overnight to see the best results.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.253

Formulated with the effective combination of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this sunscreen protects from sun damage, while also reducing fine lines, wrinkles and making your skin soft and supple. The blue light from these devices not only disrupts your sleep cycle but also damages the skin significantly. This sunscreen not only protects your skin from the sun but also screens. The presence of 1 percent concentration of hyaluronic acid in this sunscreen makes it quick to absorb and provides intense hydration to the skin.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.423

This sunscreen provides effective protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays for as long as upto 6 hours. The hardworking ingredients in the sunscreen don't let the harmful sun rays penetrate your skin and damage them. It provides sufficient protection for your skin, in the form of a protective layer on skin from both UVA and B rays. It is perfect for all skin types as it is non- sticky as well as moisturising.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.423

This sunscreen lends a dry and mattifying finish to the skin. It removes the excess oils and helps in preventing fresh oil from being visible from the skin. However, this is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin as it is non-comedogenic in nature. Being water and sweat resistant, this sunscreen can be applied under makeup and also protects skin while in water or humid regions.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.556

This fresh-foaming, soap-free gel is blended with pure honey and extracts from the bark of the arjun tree, euphorbia plant and wild turmeric. It dissolves makeup and impurities, softens skin and helps lighten the complexion. It also contains vitamins B1, B2, C, B6, B5 and B3, as well as traces of copper, iodine and zinc.

Price: Rs.179

Deal: Rs.125

