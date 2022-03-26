Amazon sale: Affordable skincare products that are infused with the goodness of fruits

Amazon sale is live and so is the time to head to the cart with everything that you added to your wishlist long back. Amazon shopping offers have brought to you some fruit infused skin care products at affordable prices. These skincare products will refresh your mind and rekindle your skin’s glory. With a fruity punch, your skin will become smooth and supple.

Check out top 8 fruit infused skincare products on Amazon sale:

1. W2 Orange Face Wash

This face wash comes with a citrus blast to whiten and brighten your skin. It contains orange extracts that eliminates blemishes and slows down the signs of early aging. In addition, this citrus face wash with the goodness of orange improves the elasticity of your skin. What’s more? This is a product that can be used on the face as well as on the body.

Price: Rs. 275

Deal: Rs. 256

2. The Body Shop Body Yogurt Strawberry Cream

This body yogurt is enriched with strawberries. The deal of the day will help you to add this skin benefiting yogurt at a discounted price. The goodness of hyaluronic acid provides 48 hours of moisture to your dehydrated skin. Its instant absorbing feature and light weight formula makes it a must have.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 846

3. The Face Shop Real Nature Daily Glow Mask Sheet

These glow sheet masks are gender neutral and power packed with active ingredients. They rejuvenate the skin to the maximum and bring out the real glow within minutes. With these 10 glow sheets, masks enriched with multiple fruits will help you to get rid of dullness and everything that comes in the way of attaining luminous skin.

Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 650

4. TNW-The Natural Wash Pomegranate Tinted Lip Balm

Lip balms sourced from natural fruit extracts are one of the skin care essentials that offer maximum skin benefits naturally. This natural pomegranate tinted lip balm is a skincare product for attaining soft and moisturised lips. The natural pink and red colour of the balm stain your lips with Vitamin E and pomegranate oil.

Price: Rs. 350

Deal: Rs. 249

5. The Billbergia Banana Hair Mask

This Billbergia Banana Hair Mask comes with a non toxic ingredient composition that brings back your hair’s natural shine, volume and moisture. It hydrates your hair with the help of bananas as the superfood. To improve your hair’s elasticity and strength try your hands on this banana hair mask to restore your hair’s lost glory in a pocket friendly way.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 489

6. PureSense Pink Guava Face Scrub

This pink guava hair scrub offers gentle exfoliation with the help of african melons and niacinamide. This skin care essential will help you to bid adieu to tans and dry skin problems. This face scrub is ideal for dry, sensitive, oily as well as acne prone skin. The refreshing aroma of the face scrub will instantly energise you. PureSense Pink Guava Face Scrub is also a rich source of antioxidants necessary for glowing and radiant skin.

Price: Rs. 400

Deal: Rs. 335

7. Good Vibes Papaya Hydrating Face Cream

This hydrating face cream with papaya helps to reduce dark circles, face spots, scars and treats hyperpigmentation. The light weight formula and moisturising your skin by providing instant hydration. It makes your skin soft, supple and improves your overall complexion in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 225

Deal: Rs. 209

8. The Body Shop Japanese Cherry Blossom Strawberry Kiss Shower Gel

After a hectic day, a refreshing shower gel is important for unwinding the stress of the day. What is more refreshing than a shower gel with the goodness of strawberries? The fruity punch and with a juicy lather twist will make you energised and irresistibly aromatic. Bring on some fun in the hot showers to kickstart your day or wrap it up in the most fragrant way.

Price: Rs. 895

Deal: Rs. 761

The hand harvested fruits and their extracts come together for multiplying their skin benefiting power. The fruitilicious twist found in some skincare products make wonders to your skin in the most natural way. Thanks to Amazon for giving you an opportunity to invest and indulge in them. What are you waiting for? Dive into the fruity punch and pamper your skin in a refreshing way.

