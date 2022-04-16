Amazon Sale: Clay masks under Rs 799 for a fresh face every day

Clay masks are a quick fix formula that can be used twice a week to cleanse and replenish your skin. There are different types of clay masks ranging from detox clay masks to acne-free clay masks that we have curated below from the Amazon sale. These masks cure your skincare issues and make your face soft and supple and also add a radiant glow to it. They minimise the look of pores, absorb sebum, gently exfoliate and deeply cleanse the skin.

Here are 7 clay masks from the Amazon sale:

Clay masks are one the best and easiest treatments to refine and rebalance your skin. Grab these skincare products from Amazon sale at discounted prices to rejuvenate your skin.

1. Innisfree Pore Clay Mask

This pore cleansing face mask rejuvenates your skin and cleanses all impurities. After cleansing, apply onto dry face, avoiding the eye and lip area. The volcanic ash and silica content in it helps exfoliate the skin and also control sebum production.

Price: Rs 770

2. Dot & Key Charcoal Mousse Clay Mask

Formulated with activated charcoal, this face pack pulls out dirt and toxins from the face while also working as a potent pore cleaner to remove acne, blackheads and whiteheads. It awakens your skin and gives it a natural glow and smooth texture after every use.

Price: Rs 625

3. The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Clay Face Mask

This clay face mask from the Amazon sale is exactly what you need to give your summer skin a vacation from dull and tiring sweaty days. It cleanses the pores, cures acne and moisturises your skin. It also resurfaces new healthy skin that is blemish-free and more polished.

Price: Rs 448

4. Plum Green Tea Clay Mask

Here’s the clay mask for acne that not only helps in healing acne and acne marks but also helps control sebum production by absorbing excess oil. It soothes the skin and reduces pigmentation and blemishes. The cooling face mask is perfect for pro-ageing benefits as it also helps tighten your skin.

Price: Rs 392

5. Mamaearth Vitamin C Clay Mask

Vitamin C is a popular skincare ingredient that brightens your skin and has anti-ageing benefits. It banishes impurities and reduces signs of ageing, leaving behind bright and firm skin. This natural face mask thus assures your even skin tone and a radiant glow.

Price: Rs 448

6. Quench Deep Cleansing Clay Mask

This deep cleansing face mask is easy to apply a cooling mask that cleanses skin without stripping off its natural moisture. It is formulated with bentonite and Kaolin which gently eliminate dull, dead skin and absorb excess oil.

Price: Rs 435

7. Pink Rose Clay Detox Mask

Get flower-petal-like soft skin with this detox face mask that treats acne and other skin ailments like sun-damaged skin. It replenishes the skin and gives it a fresh feel leaving behind no heavy residue. It also soothes inflammation caused by acne.

Price: Rs 699

Amazon sale offers exciting deals on fashion and skincare products making now the right time to go on a shopping spree. So, why wait? Get your cards out and shop for these clay masks to pamper your skin this weekend.

