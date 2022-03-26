Amazon Sale: Coffee face scrubs under Rs 399 for a glowing & youthful skin

The tiny hair follicles and greasy texture of the skin glues pollutants, dust and atmospheric dirt into your skin. Makeup residues also induce bacteria germination in the skin which further results in acne breakouts and inflammations. Gentle exfoliation cleanses the skin deeply of all the impurities and unclogs pores and the best exfoliator present in the market today are the coffee face scrubs. Here we bring to you 7 coffee-infused face scrubs from the Amazon sale. The digital sale event offers discounts on branded beauty and skincare products.

Here are 7 coffee face scrubs from the Amazon sale:

1. mCaffeine Espresso Face Scrub

mCaffeine is known for its coffee-infused skincare products. Grab their coffee face scrub at 13 percent off from the Amazon sale today to give your skin a refreshing feel. The face scrub helps to tone and polish the skin and is a perfect face scrub for oily skin.

Price: Rs 199

Buy Now

2. Bella Vita Organic Exfoliating Coffee Scrub

This coffee infused exfoliating scrub boosts skin hydration and nourishment all while scrubbing away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, tan and unwanted impurities. It can be used on both face and body and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs 235

Buy Now

3. The Man Company Coffee Face Scrub

With the combination of coffee and aloe vera, this unisex face scrub helps to remove the tan, tone and polish the skin. Designed to deeply exfoliate the skin, it's a perfect face scrub for oily skin and other skin types.

Price: Rs 262

Buy Now

4. Biotique Coffee Energising Face Scrub

Impurities and dead skin cells clog pores making them larger and giving rise to blackheads, whiteheads and pimples. Natural ingredients such as coffee and cocoa cleanse this impurity and unclogs pores also ensures that the skin’s pH balance isn’t disturbed.

Price: Rs 136

Buy Now

5. Natural Cranberry Coffee Face Scrub

Cranberry seeds and coffee seed powder has the power to buff away dead skin and leave the skin feeling soft and moisturised. It also helps gently exfoliate the skin to remove blackheads and whiteheads. This face scrub from the Amazon sale helps improve skin firmness and elasticity when applied topically.

Price: Rs 275

Buy Now

6. Good Vibes Choco Coffee Glow Face Scrub

Rich in antioxidants, this face scrub is your ticket to flaunt youthful glowing skin. The deep-cleansing mechanism of this scrub eliminates dirt and clogged pores, making it simply perfect for acne-prone skin. The sulphur found in cocoa fights off bumps and pimples.

Price: Rs 185

Buy Now

7. StBotanica Arabica Coffee Face Scrub

Using a face scrub is important as it leaves the skin feeling moisturised and nourished so that your skin looks fresh and glowing. Coffee based face scrubs also help to minimise skin damage due to excessive exposure to pollution and sunlight while restoring the skin to its healthy state.

Price: Rs 255

Buy Now

Benefits of coffee for skin

There are several benefits of using coffee for the skin. Filled with antioxidants and melanoidins, coffee-infused skin care products help in skin brightening and reducing inflammation due to skin problems such as eczema, acne and psoriasis. It has bioactive compounds that combat ageing and maintains the integrity of the water permeability barrier of the skin. Therefore a coffee-infused face scrub is ideal to give your skin a fresh feel and to get rid of all impurities. Get your face scrub Amazon sale offers today from the list above!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Amazon Sale: 7 Underarm whitening creams to add to your vanity box right away