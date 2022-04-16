Amazon sale: Face moisturisers for summers that will give you that dewy look

The harsh sunlight and UV ray exposure make skin lose its natural oil, leading to increased sebum production, breakage, fine line, and wrinkle. Regular application of face moisturisers protects the skin from harsh sun rays and keeps it plump and supple. Here we have the list of the best face moisturisers that are non-sticky and non-oily, making them just perfect for summers. Choose the face moisturiser that suits your skin type from the Amazon sale and attain glowing, hydrated skin this summer.

Face moisturisers available on the Amazon sale:

Here we have a list of hydrating, oil-free moisturisers at great prices.

1. Mellow Aloe Vera Day Cream

This day cream maintains moisture on the surface of the skin thereby rendering smooth, silky and healthy skin. It also minimises the fine wrinkles around thin and sensitive skin. It is enriched with chandan, mulethi and aloe vera, and is a balanced composition of herbs, vegetable extracts, organic essentials oils and vitamins. It protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays. It maintains moisture on the surface of the skin thereby rendering smooth, silky and healthy skin.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.395

2. Nourish Mantra Saatvik Moringa Facial Moisturiser

This moisturiser helps in skin emulsion along with lightweight hydration. It contains exceptional therapeutic extracts of moringa, Indian ginseng and gotu kola along with dollops of shea butter and nutritive oils like coconut, wheatgerm and patchouli. It moisturises, improves skin texture, and promotes skin vitality and smoothness. The SPF protects the skin from harmful sun rays.

Price: Rs.2075

Deal: Rs.1295

3. POND’S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

This super lightweight and non-oily gel moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It absorbs quickly and locks in the moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and glowing.

Price: Rs.319

Deal: Rs.284

4. Simple Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser

This facial moisturiser instantly doubles your skin's hydration for up to 24 hours, making it silky, smooth, and nourished all day. Enriched with glycerin, allantoin, pro vitamin B5 and bisabolol to nourish, moisturize and hydrate skin. This is a rich cream based non-greasy formula which makes skin feeling soft, plump, and healthy.

Price: Rs.430

Deal: Rs.335

5. Lakmé Peach Milk Soft Cream

Infused with the goodness of peaches and milk, this lightweight moisturiser has a soothing fragrance. It easily absorbs into the skin to lock moisture for 24 hours to give you soft, glowing skin. It also contains vitamin E which is known to protect skin cells and sunflower oil that is known to be rich in nutrients and antioxidants.

Price: Rs.249

Deal: Rs.205

6. Mamaearth Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser

This oil-free face moisturiser is your skin's new BFF! It absorbs quickly and moisturises effectively without making your skin look greasy. Its light texture doesn't feel heavy or sticky and keeps the skin moisturised. Crafted with natural ingredients like vitamin C, gotu kola, and vitamin E, this moisturiser is suitable for all skin types. It soothes skin, evens the skin tone, and keeps it soft and supple. It fights dark spots and the signs of ageing. This moisturiser enhances and restores the skin’s natural radiance.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.268

7. The Derma Co. Squalane + Zinc Oil-Free Moisturiser

Infused with squalene and zinc, this moisturiser absorbs quickly and keeps your skin hydrated for long hours. It strengthens your skin's natural moisture barrier while soothing and smoothing it. The oil-free moisturiser is formulated to condition the skin with a sufficient amount of moisture. It will not clog pores and can be used regularly to maintain healthy-looking skin. Squalene controls excessive sebum production, while zinc prevents acne by regulating the activity of oil glands. Both have antibacterial properties and help in reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs.349

Deal: Rs.313

We usually deal with sweaty and sticky skin during the harsh summers. However, this does not mean you skip on your face moisturiser. These face moisturisers available at great prices on the Amazon sale are non-oily and non-sticky, making them just perfect for summer. They will keep your skin hydrated and soft without making it look greasy.

