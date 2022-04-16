Amazon Sale: Get rid of bacne with THESE skincare products

Bacne also called back acne, is nothing but acne on the back that occurs due to the accumulation of dead cells, oil and dirt. Just like face acne, these can be painful at times and can deteriorate your skin texture. Since it's hard to reach the back, bacne is often left untreated until the inflammation increases and spreads out throughout the back. If you are dealing with bacne, here are 7 skincare products to look out for from the Amazon sale.

Here are 7 bacne products from Amazon Sale:

These products for bacne include creams, lotions and sprays that also moisturise and nourish the skin. Its always advised doing a patch test before using it on the affected area.

1. Fixderma Body Acne Treatment spray

Here is an easy to use solution for bacne! The innovative design of this spray bottle lets you cover your back area and spread the formula evenly all over. It contains azelaic acid which helps in the treatment of skin conditions like body acne and prevents future outbreaks and cleans acne-causing agents.

Price: Rs 845

Buy Now

2. Sanfe Back & Bum Acne

This clear skin lotion is infused with the benefits of shea butter, argan oil, and Vitamin E which soothes the skin and fades all blemishes. It cures and prevents rash on the back and bum area, giving an overall even skin tone.

Price: Rs 845

Buy Now

3. Dot & Key Cica Clarifying Spray

Cica is an excellent ingredient that curbs acne-causing bacteria and germs. This bacne spray mildly exfoliates away dead skin cells and unclogs congested pores and thereby reducing sebum accumulation in the pores which causes the back acne. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce skin irritation, redness and swelling.

Price: Rs 695

Buy Now

4. Body Code Bacne Cream

This spot treating acne cream will help in reducing acne and acne scars on the back and also lightens up the dark spots and even tones the skin. Back acne leaves behind blemishes and spots that might make you hesitant while wearing backless outfits. Feel the confidence and slay any outfit with this cream that clears out all your bacne related issues.

Price: Rs 500

Buy Now

5. Anti Fungal Therapeutic Body Wash

Yet another thing that you have to take care of is your personal hygiene. People with poor hygiene practices tend to have severe bacne. Bath daily and use the right antibacterial soap to kill all acne-causing germs. This body wash from Amazon sale with real exotic vegetables and essential oils removes dirt and is gentle enough for everyday use.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

6. Sanfe Brightening Back and Bum Cream

Bum acne can also be as irritating and painful as bacne. This obe cream can solve both the problems thanks to its extracts of peony, licorice, lemon and Vitamin E which helps in effectively treating dark spots, hyperpigmentation, blemishes and gives your skin an even skin tone.

Price: Rs 300

Buy Now

7. Body Yoghourt Strawberry Cream

This refreshing new, lightweight formula enriched with strawberry juice absorbs instantly to your skin and gives it a relaxing moisturising and soothing experience exfoliating and cleansing away all the dirt and impurities. With regular use, you can see visible results as the blemishes fade and skin glows!

Price: Rs 846

Buy Now

Do not worry about bacne. They are a common skin condition that surges especially during this summer due to sweat and oil accumulation on the pores which clogs and builds up acne. These bacne skincare products from the Amazon sale will help you win back your clear skin.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Foaming face washes that will give you clear, glowing & hydrated skin