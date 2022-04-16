Amazon sale: Get rid of your summer tan with these skincare products

We all would agree with one thing that summer is colourful. Everything seems cheerful except for the harsh rays of the sun. Long exposure of the sun rays to the skin can cause hyperpigmentation. The affected part of the skin looks dry, dull, malnourished, and dehydrated. But, we have the perfect solution to your summer tan problems! Let’s take a look at these tan removal products available at great rates at the Amazon sale.

Tan removal products at the Amazon sale:

Here we have a list of all the anti-tan products available at great discounts.

1. Bella Vita Organic De Tan Removal Face Pack

This face pack is crafted by experts to improve your skin tone, brighten your face and give you glowing skin while helping with oil control. Enriched with the goodness of natural and ayurvedic ingredients, this De Tan pack works on tan removal, oil control, acne, pimples, soothing inflamed skin and removing impurities from your face and neck, giving it a glow, and making it bright and radiant.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.319

2. mCaffeine Coffee Body Scrub

A coffee scrub for all you caffeine-lovers out there! If you are a coffee lover, make coffee a part of your skin care regime now! This scrub is highly exfoliating and scrubs away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin and make it smoother and softer. The coffee in the scrub stimulates blood flow and evens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.449

Deal: Rs.379

3. Mamaearth Ubtan Foaming Face Wash

This foaming face wash helps remove tan and improve complexion with saffron. Turmeric is a natural healer that revives by bringing out skin’s natural glow. It clarifies the skin and removes tan to promote an even skin tone. The goodness of natural ingredients work without disturbing the skin’s pH.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.338

4. Ustraa De-Tan Cream

With Vitamin B3 and the magic of Canadian Rumex, this cream will help you remove tanning and get an even skin tone. We have added liquorice root that helps you dodge those dark under-eye circles and discoloration of skin. It contains Japanese Yuzu which is rich in ceramides that repairs the skin, reduces skin irritation and decreases wrinkles.

Price: Rs.250

Deal: Rs.220

5. Man Arden Caffeine De Tan Coffee Face Scrub

This face scrub helps remove tan and reveals clear, smooth, even and radiant complexion. The real coffee bean granules gently scrub off dead skin. It is infused with antioxidants rich coffee bean extract that helps in diminishing the harmful effect of intense UV ray exposure. Caffeine helps to stimulate microcirculation in the skin, leading to radiant complexion. It moisturises and nourishes the skin with aloe vera, olive oil, grape seed oil, sweet almond oil and shea butter. It restores healthy hydration and leaves the skin feeling soft.

Price: Rs.349

Deal: Rs.175

6. Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin

This stable and quick-absorbing Vitamin C serum is also enriched with Japanese mandarin that boosts the performance of Vitamin C and collagen production in the skin, and Kakadu plum that is rich in antioxidant stuff that helps fight sun damage. It also contains ethoxydiglycol and propanediol for boosting penetration of Vitamin C into the skin, betaine for hydration and rose extracts for a soothing effect on the skin.

Price: Rs.799

Deal: Rs.711

7. WOW Skin Science Ubtan Face Serum

Time to pamper your skin with some Indian traditional beauty care. This serum delivers the goodness of saffron extract, rose water, sweet almond oil, turmeric extract, sandalwood oil, and hyaluronic acid. These actives help to reduce tan, even out complexion, repair skin damage, tone the skin, minimise fine lines, smoothen and enhance skin texture, and improve skin luminosity.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.449

8. mCaffeine Coffee Face Mask

A clay based mask that removes excess oil from your skin with a blend of acne preventing pure natural argan oil to balance it and lock the moisture. Get rid of that unwanted tan and dark circles and get ready to face the world with a clean, hydrated soft skin. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like pure Arabica coffee, this face mask helps get rid of dead cells, sucks our dirt and impurities giving you a hydrated youthful and glowing skin. Caffeine tones the skin and vitamin E gives you a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.575

Deal: Rs.489

Now step out in the sun without a worry with these tan removal products that will ensure that your skin remains bright and even. These anti-tanning skin care products available on the Amazon sale have the best reviews and are highly effective. Add them to your shopping cart right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

