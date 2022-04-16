Amazon Sale: Hydrating foundations and concealers for summer that will give you a flawless base

In recent years, makeup and skincare have become a part of each other and are known to go hand-in-hand. With the summer season shining bright upon us, it's imperative to be mindful of your products especially if you are a victim of dryness. These lightweight and sheer foundations and concealers available at the Amazon sale are enriched with hydrating ingredients that will give you just the best results.

Hydrating foundations at the Amazon sale:

Here, we have a list of the best foundations available at great prices.

1. Renee Face Base Liquid Foundation

This liquid foundation creates a radiant, even-toned complexion, it melts into your skin, providing full buildable coverage and a natural finish. This weightless, liquid foundation is perfect for all skin types. It provides SPF 8 broad-spectrum protection and has a long-lasting formula. It contains vitamin E, giving you a natural, radiant-looking finish every time. This liquid foundation gives you the freedom to build on your desired coverage without ever feeling cakey or drying. It covers imperfections, minimises the look of pores, and provides a perfect base for your layered makeup look.

Price: Rs.750

Deal: Rs.699

Buy Now

2. Maybelline New York SuperStay Liquid Foundation

Be your own professional makeup artist with this liquid foundation. It is enriched with saturated coloured pigments that provide an ultra-transforming effect along with a long-lasting finish. The lightweight, yet high-impact coverage formula glides smoothly onto the skin for a flawless makeup finish that lasts all day.

Price: Rs.750

Deal: Rs.563

Buy Now

3. Swiss Beauty High Coverage Waterproof Base Foundation

This foundation entails the double hydration power and gives a concealer effect while enhancing the skin’s radiance. The high coverage foundation conceals unevenness and its lightweight consistency makes it an ideal product to reduce pore size. The water base and double moisturising power will give you smooth skin, while the sunscreen factor will shield you from the harmful rays.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.300

Buy Now

4. Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation

This revolutionary serum foundation is perfect for dry skin as it will deeply nourish the skin and provide a dewy texture. It is enriched with argan oil that keeps the skin moisturised and supple. It provides the nourishing benefits of a serum and the coverage of a foundation. The added SPF 45 protects your skin from the sun with medium coverage, making it perfect for everyday wear.

Price: Rs.750

Deal: Rs.680

Buy Now

5. Renee Face Base Liquid Concealer

This weightless, long-lasting liquid concealer delivers full, blendable coverage while improving the look of the skin. It incredibly adheres without breaking. This liquid concealer hides blemishes with a comforting, hydrating formula. The long-lasting formula hides dark circles, uneven skin tone and blemishes, completely covering skin imperfections with a natural finish. It blends easily and wears all day, with no creasing or peeling. The buildable formula hides spots, acne scars, and blemishes effectively, but looks natural on all skin types. The concealer contains a wonderful combination of jojoba, mimosa and sunflower waxes, making your skin more supple and toned.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.519

Buy Now

6. Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer

This oil-free concealer is infused with the goodness of chamomile that will ensure that your skin stays hydrated and protected. This concealer effortlessly conceals imperfections, dark circles and provides you with a quick touch up.

Price: Rs.475

Deal: Rs.356

Buy Now

7. L.A Girl HD Pro Concealer

This concealer camouflages the appearance of skin imperfections and evens out the skin tone. It is crease-resistant with opaque coverage featuring a creamy, yet lightweight texture. The long-wearing concealer formula camouflages darkness under the eyes, redness and skin imperfections. It provides a complete, natural-looking coverage, with an even skin tone, and minimises fine lines around the eyes.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.249

Buy Now

8. Colorbar Flawless Full Cover Concealer

This weightless concealer effectively masks blemishes for a smooth, matte effect. The travel-sized container makes you glow on the go. Its liquid to powder formula delivers full coverage. It contains natural active agents like jojoba, sunflower wax, and palm butter that condition and moisturise your skin for a crease-free matte finish.

Price: Rs.750

Deal: Rs.637

Buy Now

If you want to ace your everyday makeup look, hide your imperfections, dark circles, acne marks, and attain a flawless base, then these foundations and concealers available on the Amazon sale are just perfect. These products are even perfect for the summers since they will ensure that your makeup stays put all day long despite sweating.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Amazon sale: Get rid of your summer tan with these skincare products