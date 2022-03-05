Amazon Sale Offers Today: 7 Anti-dandruff shampoos to bid adieu to flaky scalp

Dandruff is a concern that you can easily wash away with the right choice of shampoo. The scaly, itchy scalp condition is quite common but if left untreated will deteriorate your hair health and increase hair fall too. Dandruff is also an embarrassing hair problem as it shows out and even falls on your shoulder making you think twice to wear black. It can also make the scalp itchy and irritated. Using an anti-dandruff shampoo can help solve this issue. While looking for anti-dandruff shampoos make sure you check the ingredients present in them. Salicylic acid, zinc pyrithione and selenium sulphide are a few ingredients that help heal the scalp by reducing yeast growth, excess oil production, and overproduction of skin cells that can lead to dandruff flakes.

Here are 7 anti-dandruff shampoos from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Dove Anti Dandruff Solution

Formulated with zinc pyrithione also known as ZPT, this shampoo helps keep the scalp healthy by removing dandruff and moisturising the scalp. For better results use conditioner after shampooing to lock in the moisture and to flaunt your smooth, detangled hair.

Price: Rs 583

Buy Now

2. Ustraa Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Defeat dandruff with this all-rounder shampoo that is enriched with the benefits of ginger and tea tree. It also has the essence of apple cider vinegar which being acidic in nature, is known to make hair lustrous and gives shine to dry and dull hair.

Price: Rs 261

Buy Now

3. Mamaearth Tea Tree Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Tea tree oil’s antifungal and antibacterial properties help in reducing itchy scalp and irritation. Ginger oil contributes to the health and cleanliness of the scalp. Thus the natural ingredients present in the shampoo ensure that dandruff and excess oil is gently worked on & removed.

Price: Rs 313

Buy Now

4. Biotique Margosa Shampoo

Infused with neem and margosa, this shampoo has got the antibacterial and antifungal properties to eliminate the dryness and flakiness of the scalp and put an end to dandruff by solving its root causes. A healthy scalp environment is necessary for strong hair growth.

Price: Rs 119

Buy Now

5. Dabur Vatika Anti Dandruff Shampoo

It contains the power of lemon and methi which helps provide dandruff free healthy hair. While lemon’s vitamin C curbs dandruff formation. Fenugreek has high protein and nicotinic acid content which are beneficial against hair fall. It provides gentle cleansing, conditioning, and nourishment to your hair.

Price: Rs 289

Buy Now

6. Brillare Dandruff Control Shampoo

This shampoo is infused with black pepper and wintergreen fruit that has the power to instantly remove flakes from the scalp, reduce oil segregation and thereby prevent dandruff. It doesn't dry out your hair and also soothes the scalp and cures all irritations.

Price: Rs 450

Buy Now

7. The Derma Co Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

The Derma Co. Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is formulated with clinically proven ingredients that eliminate dandruff, boost scalp skin renewal process, reduce hair fall, and promote hair growth. It effectively treats dandruff, scalp infections and provides hair conditioning advantages as well. It restores the scalp's pH balance and relieves itchy scalp.

Price: Rs 313

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Hairstyling tools and devices to grab from Amazon Mega Fashion Weekends Sale