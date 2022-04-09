Amazon Sale Offers Today: 7 Hemp oil infused skincare products for clear skin

Hemp seed oil is often referred to as “hemp oil,” and it’s harvested by cold-pressing hemp seeds. Hemp oil is perfect for most skin types as it can moisturise without clogging your pores. It can even help to balance out oily skin, hydrating it and regulating the skin’s oil production. ​​Hemp oil can prevent dry skin without clogging pores. This helps reduce acne that’s caused by excess oil. In addition to moisturising and soothing the skin, hemp oil has anti-aging properties. Hemp oil can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles as well as prevent signs of ageing from developing. Let’s take a look at all the hemp oil infused skincare products available at the Amazon sale today.

Hemp oil infused skincare products at the Amazon sale:

1. Simple 10% Hemp Seed Oil Face Serum

This hemp seed oil and vitamin B3 booster face serum supercharges the skin and moisturises for a strong skin barrier. It contains the goodness of pro-ceramides, which calms and repairs compromised and dull skin. Infused with 1 percent Vitamin B3, it gives youthful and soft skin while maintaining a healthy skin resilience.

Price: Rs.675

Deal: Rs.527

2. Kaya Clinic Hemp Seed Oil Night Mask

This hemp seed oil and pro vitamin B5, soothe and nourish night mask is a light, cool facial cream that's enriched with cannabis sativa oil which is hemp seed, rose and cucumber extracts that help provide intense hydration to the skin. One of the best face creams, this product also has anti inflammatory, soothing and anti-ageing properties.

Price: Rs.350

Deal: Rs.280

3. Beardo Natural Hemp Face Wash Scrub

This natural face wash scrub gives you youthful, glowing skin. Give yourself the brightness and rejuvenation you deserve, and rid yourself of dull, boring skin. Acne scar reduction and pimple clearing are an added bonus. Made using nature's most perfectly balanced oil - Hemp Seed Oil, this facewash ensures total care for your skin. This face cleanser is high on antioxidants and ensures that damaged skin gets the care and glow it deserves.

Price: Rs.449

Deal: Rs.381

4. Good Vibes Hemp Seed Face Cream

Enriched with hydrating properties, Hemp Seed puts a pause on signs of ageing and reawakens your skin’s inner youth. By improving skin’s elasticity, Hemp Seed reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. A soothing creamy texture, seeps deep to intensely hydrate and retain the skin’s moisture levels.

Price: Rs.300

Deal: Rs.249

5. Beardo Hemp Lip Balm

This Hemp lip balm is a chemical-free herbal lip balm enriched with several vitamins and nutrients. It helps to retain the lip’s moisture. It is a Paraben-free lip balm made with only non-toxic herbal ingredients. It helps to seal the hydration and prevent the lips from further dryness.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.254

6. TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Hemp Seed Face & Body Oil

Get radiant and dewy skin with natural illumination and easy de-tanning. Strike a glow and get blemish-free, clear and healthy skin with this eladi, triphala and hempseed oil. This body glow oil mimics the natural lipids found in our skin, repairing and re-regulating your skin's moisture barrier, which is responsible for oil production. It gently relaxes the skin, rejuvenates the texture and provides natural sheen. This body glow oil helps reduce cellulites, stretch marks and scars with regular usage.

Price: Rs.895

Deal: Rs.501

7. Excurssy Hemp Seed Oil

When applied on the skin, this Hemp seed oil deeply hydrates without creating a mess and being greasy, calms down any skin inflammation, balances oil production and protects the skin against pollution. You can use it as a ​​facial oil, hair oil and body oil. It can help heal acne, mild skin rash, itchy scalp and rough skin.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.209

Hemp Seed Oil is an exceptionally rich oil loaded with antioxidants as well as omega-3, omega-6, and polyunsaturated fatty acids, this oil has a pleasant nutty smell, deep green colour, and absorbs well into the skin. At the Amazon sale today, there are a wide range of hemp oil skincare products available at great discounted rates.

