Amazon Sale Offers Today: 8 Moisturisers for acne prone skin at discounted rates

If you have oily and acne prone skin, I am sure you must be afraid to apply any product on your face. The secret to combating oily skin issues is to use the right products and keep the skin moisturised. Here are a few face moisturisers available at the Amazon sale today, that are formulated especially for oily and acne prone skin that will clear the skin and prevent acne.

Moisturisers for acne prone skin at the Amazon sale:

Here we have a list of oil-free moisturisers formulated for acne prone skin.

1. Mamaearth Tea Tree Oil-Free Moisturiser

Adios to breakout! Tea tree and salicylic acid come together to fight acne with their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The lightweight formula soothes inflammation and minimises the occurrence of breakouts. The natural formula penetrates deep into your skin and provides all-day hydration, cutting down the hassle of re-application. The natural lightweight formula absorbs into the skin easily and doesn’t feel greasy or heavy while providing all the hydration you actually need.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.254

2. Tru Naturelle Visibly Clear Anti-Acne Moisturiser

This moisturiser is made with 5 finest anti-acne ingredients to fight acne with dual action. It prevents new acne formation and heals old acne damage. It is made with pure, potent, precious natural Ingredients inspired by ayurveda with a balanced blend of modern science. It contains aloe vera that reduces pigmentation and acne scars, the antibacterial properties helps control acne and improve skin tone. It also contains witch hazel that helps reduce acne, reduces skin irritation, helps treat acne damage and blemishes.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.269

3. Phy Green Tea Superlight Moisturiser

This non-sticky and non-greasy moisturiser is especially formulated for oily and acne prone skin. It is infused with the goodness of green tea that fight free radicals, acne and rejuvenates the skin; and lemon peel that brightens the skin tone, giving clear, blemish-free skin.

Price: Rs.425

Deal: Rs.382

4. Bella Vita Organic Anti Acne Gel

This anti-acne face gel is made with all natural ingredients and it helps control acne, pimples and excess oil production. This natural face gel contains tulsi which is an antioxidant and has antimicrobial properties that also combats excess oil production. Power packed with tulsi, neem, aloe and tea tree, this Ayurvedic face gel removes dirt, oil, pollutants and dust from pores. Neem reduces pimples and clears clogged pores, while aloe vera heals redness and itching.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.235

5. WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Moisturiser

This apple cider vinegar moisturiser helps to hydrate sensitive, acne prone and oily skin. This moisturiser contains organic certified Himalayan apple cider vinegar, beetroot extract and hyaluronic acid that helps to hydrate and soften skin. This oil-free quick-absorbing moisturiser helps to maintain the moisture barrier of your skin without making it greasy.

Price: Rs.349

Deal: Rs.278

6. Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturiser

This green tea moisturiser is specially designed for oily, acne prone and combination skin. The green tea extracts help in fighting acne while providing controlled hydration to the skin, glycolic acid helps exfoliate pores while gently keeping the skin clear and oil-free. It moisturises oily and acne prone skin leaving it matte all day.

Price: Rs.470

Deal: Rs.385

7. Nua Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser

This gel moisturiser has a well-balanced scientific formula that hydrates, calms and strengthens your skin barrier to prevent future breakouts. It doesn’t just control and prevent acne but also boosts your long term skin health. It balances oil and sebum production, builds your skin barrier, calms inflammation and maintains overall skin health.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.359

8. Earth Rhythm Phyto Clear Oil-Free Moisturiser

This moisturiser contains cica that is used to soothe and calm your skin. Skin inflammation, congested pores, acne breakouts, and other irritants can all be tackled using this one powerful yet gentle ingredient. Enriched with hydrating and soothing ingredients, the moisturiser penetrates deep into our skin to offer essential nourishment. The calming gel-like consistency of the moisturiser, equipped with cica, horsetail extract, and sage extract keeps your skin hydrated without clogging your pores.

Price: Rs.669

Deal: Rs.399

Acne breaking out can probably be every woman’s worst nightmare! Especially when it happens before a special event or occasion. In addition to oily skin being the main cause of this, there are other things like excess sebum, clogged pores, sinful eating, environmental pollution, stress and hormonal imbalance. These oil-free moisturisers are perfect to tackle acne and oily skin, and are available at astonishing prices at the Amazon sale offers today.

