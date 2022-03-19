Amazon Sale Offers Today: 8 Personal care products for women that will make their lives a whole lot easier

A woman deals with a lot of issues throughout the month. From mood swings, to periods to cramps, it isn’t an easy path. If you are tired of dealing with these issues that can literally affect your entire day, then it is time to invest in personal care products that will not only make your life easier, but will always keep you fresh, happy and healthy. The Amazon sale offers today are offering great products for women at big discount rates. So check them out and add them to your cart right away!

1. Imbue Natural Intimate Hygiene Wash

This intimate wash is made with an ayurvedic formulation inspired from the ancient ayurvedic practice of Yoni Prakshalanam. This intimate wash contains aloe vera, tea tree, neem, and banyan fig. It is boosted with Panchavalkala that is known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. This wash helps maintain pH Balance, prevents infections and helps relieve itchiness, irritation, foul odour and dryness.

2. Sanfe Period Cramp Relief Roll

This roll-on is your go-to period buddy for all types of cramps – leg cramps, muscle pain, lower back pain, and pelvis pain. The 100 percent natural and stain-free formula is highly efficient for instant action. Now no more twisting and turning in bed with period cramps, no more saying no to important meetings, gatherings, and celebrations! Because with this roll on, you are ready to take on the world. It contains eucalyptus oil, wintergreen oil and a bunch of other benefits oils. The powerful composition of blended essential oils not only instantly relieves you from the throbbing pain in your lower abdomen and agonising cramps, but also soothes bloating.

3. Sirona Herbal Period Pain Relief Patches

Now you can get through your period without having to worry about the dreadful cramps with these pain relief patches. These herbal pain relieving patches containing menthol and eucalyptus oil will help you deal with muscle pain and joint pain, and will give you instant relief. They are great in relieving period cramps and can be used on your lower abdomen, lower back, legs, joints, and muscles. Make your periods much easier and exercise away without a worry!

4. Imbue Natural Intimate Hygiene Foam

This foam maintains the natural pH of the skin. The foam is naturally formulated with ingredients like aloe vera, neem, banyan and tea tree oil. Made with an alcohol-free and all natural formulation, it cleanses and moisturises. Say goodbye to dryness, itchiness, irritation and foul odour with this intimate hygiene foam.

5. Pee Buddy Female Urination Device

Women are not blessed with the ability to stand and pee which makes them more prone to bathroom-borne diseases. These disposable pee funnels are a knight in shining armour for every woman who dreads using a public washroom. These funnels let women pee while standing up and are especially handy when you are hiking, camping or travelling in trains and flights for work or leisure.

6. Rosa Period Potion by Imbue

This period potion is an amalgamation of traditional Ayurvedic herbs that are known to minimise pre menstrual discomfort, regulate period cycle, balance hormones, increase immunity and maintain overall uterine health. It comes with the goodness of ashoka, shatavari, dashmool, guduchi, lodhra, nagkeshar, sukumaram kashayam and more. It reduces inflammation and enhances immunity. It helps in reducing PMS discomfort, mood swings and stress.

7. Sirona pH Balanced Bamboo Intimate Wipes

These intimate wipes are super handy especially if you are on the go or travelling. These bamboo fibre wipes are enriched with aloe vera, neem, tea tree oil and lavender oil, and they help stop odour before it starts and will help you feel fresh all day long. You can use them in intimate areas including under arms, breasts and vagina. They are hypoallergenic and pH balanced, and will provide upto 24 hours of odour protection.

8. SheNeed Feminine Intimate Spray (Pack of 2)

This spray is water based and has no trace of alcohol. It causes no irritation, or itching in the intimate area. This intimate hygiene spray maintains the pH level of vagina and also helps eliminate bad odour. Unlike Intimate wash it can be used multiple times a day without causing any harm to the intimate area. It keeps your intimate area safe from rashes, irritation, and itchiness. It is antibacterial and antifungal in nature.

The Amazon sale offers today are offering great discounted rates on personal care and intimate hygiene products for women. These products are extremely safe and are made from all natural ingredients. They will solve every woman’s basic monthly problems and make their lives a whole lot easier.

