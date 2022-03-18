Amazon Sale Offers Today: Affordable makeup products for all makeup lovers

Makeup has become an artistic skill now that not everyone can ace, but something that everyone would love to do. Getting your makeup right is an art in itself and not always easy but with various Youtube and Instagram tutorials available, you can literally learn how to nail the perfect makeup look at home. But, you might need all the right makeup products which can get really expensive and it seems silly to spend so much on them especially if you are just an amatuer. With a wide range of makeup products available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right ones with the best quality. This is where the Amazon sale offers today on makeup come to your rescue! Here we have the best makeup products available at astonishing rates.

1. INSIGHT Primer 3 In 1 Oil Free

Primer is an integral step in the makeup process although a lot of beginners might choose to skip it. This oil-free primer works wonders on all skin types. It fills in fine lines and smoothen wrinkles and also reduces the look of the pores. The 3 in 1 formula not only primes but also protects and moisturises the skin. It will provide you with a smooth and flawless base.

Price: Rs.260

Deal: Rs.250

2. Faces Canada Weightless Stay Matte Compact

This micro fine lightweight powder protects the skin from sun damage and extends a mattifying effect by absorbing excess sebum. Enriched with shea butter, it acts as a moisturising agent along with vitamin E which improves the skin’s health. It evens out complexion and hides imperfections.

Price: Rs.199

Deal: Rs.149

3. Faces Canada Magneteyes Eyeliner

Add a dramatic touch to your everyday look with eyeliner. This eyeliner gives a super-rich colour burst, even in a single coat. It features a fine tip for a sharp stroke and provides a smooth application. It is smudge-proof, waterproof and highly-pigmented. It dries quickly to provide you with a bold look that will last all day long.

Price: Rs.249

Deal: Rs.161

4. INSIGHT Makeup Fixer Spray

Say goodbye to faded and melted makeup. Keep your foundation, powder, eyeshadow and brows in place for up to 16 hours. Get the maximum matte effect and enhance your makeup wear with this long-lasting spray. This lightweight spray controls shine, creates a matte finish, and lasts all through the day.

Price: Rs.180

Deal: Rs.170

5. INSIGHT Cosmetics Pore Minimiser Primer

This primer quickly minimises the appearance of pores and fine lines for smoother-than-smooth skin. It locks the makeup and makes the skin tone more even. It lasts upto 8 hours and provides a matte finish. It absorbs into the skin completely and helps to close the pores so that makeup does not get into the pores.

Price: Rs.315

Deal: Rs.301

6. INSIGHT Pro Concealer

This crease resistant, blend-able and buildable formula concealer provides natural coverage. It has a long wearing formula with a creamy yet lightweight texture. It evens out skin tone, redness and covers dark circles, blemishes and spots. It has a soft brush-tip for easy application. It features a creamy yet lightweight consistency.

Price: Rs.180

Deal: Rs.172

7. INSIGHT Cosmetics Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick

This lipstick is super long lasting and is intensely pigmented. Enriched with butters and emollients like vitamin E, it ensures moisturised lips. It is made with a formula that is waterproof and transfer-proof. The lipstick has a very lightweight texture that feels absolutely comfortable for a long day's wear.

Price: Rs.210

Deal: Rs.196

8. Swiss Beauty Eyeshadow

Ranging from subtle neutrals, sultry smokies to vibrant pops, this eyeshadow palette is an absolute must have for all the makeup lovers. The vibrant colours and silky texture can take someone from ‘desk to drinks’ effortlessly. Mattes, satins and the velvety rich texture redefines your eyes, sometimes smokey sometimes pop.

Price: Rs.249

Deal: Rs.188

The Amazon sale offers today on makeup products is absolutely steal-worthy. The makeup products are not only extremely reasonable, but also high-quality, making them a great deal for all the makeup lovers. Whether you are an amateur or a professional, these makeup products are made for all!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links.

