Amazon Sale Offers Today: Best body washes for skin exfoliation & rejuvenation

Amazon sale offers today bring forth exciting deals on fashion, beauty and skincare products and it's yet again, the best time of the week to go on a shopping spree. In this article, we have curated a list of best body washes that are ideal for skin exfoliation where the dead cells and other impurities are washed off thoroughly making the skin feel more supple, soft and clear. This summer, make your body feel rejuvenated and fresh with these body washes from Amazon Sale.

7 Body washes from Amazon sale offers today:

Unlike bathing bars, body washes are more hygienic to use and can also be shared with your family members as each drop from the bottle is fresh and clean. Check out these 7 best exfoliating body washes.

1. mCaffeine Exfoliating Espresso Body Wash

Love the aroma of coffee? Then bath in it with this exfoliating body wash that transforms your bathing ritual into an indulging experience. The set includes a bathing glove and the body wash’s exciting packaging is something you will love for sure.

Price: Rs 599

2. Chemist at Play Exfoliating Body Wash

Enriched with lactic acid, this skin-soothing body wash helps shed dead skin cells, making the skin unbelievably soft and supple. It improves the overall appearance of the skin and also evens out the skin tone and helps fade age spots.

Price: Rs 659

3. Palmolive Aroma Sensual Body Wash

Bath is an hour for relaxation. Using the right kind of body wash can make it an even better experience. Relax your mind and calm your soul all while cleansing and exfoliating your body with this aromatic shower gel that’s made with the goodness of orange essential oil, rose flower and ginseng extracts.

Price: Rs 419

4. Biotique Bio Apricot Body Wash

This refreshing body wash from the Amazon sale offers today is a soap-free gel that doesn’t strip off your skin’s natural moisture content and balances the pH. Containing apricot, kernel oil, wild turmeric, kurchi and soap nuts, it removes all microbes and pollutants from the body and nourishes it.

Price: Rs 700

5. Phy Vitamin Sea Energising Body Wash

With a mint scent and refreshing feel, this energising body wash spreads evenly and gently cleanses without drying the skin. It gives you the vibe of bathing on the beach and the coolness of tropical seas. A must buy if you want to improve your mood after every bath.

Price: Rs 405

6. Ustraa Body Wash

With the power of Taurine, this body wash calms the skin and makes you feel hydrated and rejuvenated. It reduces signs of skin fatigue and exfoliates the skin without stripping off the skin’s natural moisture content. This exfoliating body wash lathers less and can be used for a long time.

Price: Rs 373

7. Neutrogena Rainbath Shower Gel

This shower gel is a fresh blend of spices, fruits and herbs that softens and conditions skin without leaving behind heavy residue. You can massage it on your body using moistened hands, with a loofah or a washcloth.

Price: Rs 729

These body washes from Amazon sale offers today are now available at discounted prices making now the best tip to stack up your toiletries and skincare essentials. Grab these body washes for clear and smooth skin and enjoy a nice bath every day!

