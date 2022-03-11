Amazon Sale Offers Today: Best face serums that will solve all your skin conditions

Serums are a must-have in every skincare routine. They have a number of benefits and play a great role in dealing with dull skin, acne-prone skin, ageing skin and skin with large pores. They reduce signs of fatigue, refine the pores, smooth the surface of the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, help the skin to retain moisture and are an absolute joy to apply. One needs to apply serum every single day for good skin. The amazon sale offers today are giving great discounts on the best serums.

For acne prone skin

1. Nourish Mantra Acne Clarifying Serum

This serum is enriched with thyme that works wonders for oily and acne prone skin, and reduces the appearance of breakouts, cinnamon bark extract that protects the skin from free radical damage and zinc that has antibacterial properties to control acne and reduce sebum secretion in oily skin. This serum improves overall skin texture, balances oil production, prevents acne marks and blemishes.

Price: Rs.1400

Deal: Rs.690

2. Charmis Anti Acne Face Serum

This face serum is enriched with 2 percent salicylic acid and is an ultralight formula which reduces acne redness and sebum on immediate use. It reduces acne and dark spots in 3 days to give you a clear and glowing skin. It is made with a host of skin loving ingredients like niacinamide, green tea, kiwi fruit and aloe vera extracts. It also helps reduce pigmentation and acne marks. Now get clear skin with this ultralight formulation.

Price: Rs.349

Deal: Rs.314

For dull skin

3. Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum

Get hydrated, radiant and clear skin with this face serum. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid. It penetrates 15 layers deep in the skin. The non-sticky and light weight formula absorbs quickly into your skin. Vitamin C is known to be a powerful antioxidant which helps provide radiant skin. Hyaluronic acid is known to help hydrate skin and salicylic acid is known for exfoliation action and reducing acne marks.

Price: Rs.210

Deal: Rs.192

4. Dot & Key Glow Revealing Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is a great ingredient to add to your skin care routine if you are dealing with dull skin. It boosts collagen production, accelerates repair and smoothens expression lines. Formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this serum provides hydration, restores the skin’s plumpness, aids in face glow brightening and reduces signs of ageing.

Price: Rs.975

Deal: Rs.829

For large pores

5. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

People with large pores usually suffer from blackheads and acne. Salicylic acid is a great ingredient to deal with blackheads and acne. This serum easily penetrates the pore lining and scoops out the dirt, debris, and sebum. It removes blackheads and whiteheads by keeping your pores clean and controlling excessive oil. It is a potent exfoliant for oily acne prone skin. Regular use will not only reduce blackheads and whiteheads but also prevents future blackheads, resulting in clear skin.

Price: Rs.549

Deal: Rs.494

For mature skin

6. The Derma Co 0.1% Retinol Serum

The combination of retinol and stabilised vitamin C helps reduce hyperpigmentation that starts to increase with age, sun damage, and acne. It smoothes and refines skin texture, alters aged cells and enhances skin radiance. It also helps minimise pores while also minimising new breakouts. Retinol produces collagen that promotes new cells to repair skin blemishes. It also minimises pores to reduce blackheads and whiteheads, which leads to blemishes on the skin to reduce. With added vitamin C and AHA-BHA, the serum exfoliates the skin to reduce the appearance of blemishes.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.593

For dry skin

7. L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This intensely hydrating 1.5 percent hyaluronic acid serum for a radiant, re-plumped, youthful and smooth skin. The skin looks hydrated, smooth and youthful. It helps the skin radiance improve by 42 percent. The lightweight and non-sticky serum absorbs quickly into the skin with no leftover residue.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.779

8. Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is an extremely hydrating ingredient and works exceptionally well for dry skin. This serum improves the skin’s barrier function restoring the skin’s plumpness. It contains hyaluronic acid that hydrates skin, acai berry that heals damaged skin and Bulgarian rose that moisturises and calms sensitive skin. It is also enriched with vitamin C that heals damaged skin and promotes cell regeneration.

Price: Rs.975

Deal: Rs.828

Add these high-quality, affordable serums from the amazon online offers today and get clear skin in no time.

