Amazon Sale Offers Today: Best hair removal products for women on discount

Got a date tonight but don’t have the time to go to the parlour? We have got you covered with these hair removing tools that will not only make getting rid of your body hair easy, but will also make it super painless! Going to the parlour is not always feasible and sometimes even too expensive and considering the ongoing pandemic, a lot of us would hesitate to visit the parlour. Here, we have a list of five feasible and super effective products that will make your skin feeling smooth and fresh!

1. Braun Face Mini Hair Remover

This hair remover gives smooth skin as it shaves the hair cleanly and close to the skin, for easier makeup application. It is gentle and discreet, and is built for efficient and sensitive facial hair removal for women. The mini size makes it super portable for efficient facial hair removal anytime, anywhere. Spot and isolate hair with the facial hair remover’s built-in smartlight. This facial shaver for women is easily usable on tricky areas of the face.

Price: Rs.1999

Deal: Rs.1699

2. Sirona 4 Blade Reusable Razor

This reusable razor, with its four blades and user-friendly design is ideal for a hassle-free shaving experience. Above the blades, an aloe vera strip is fixed to give a moisturising effect to freshly shaved skin. The head is flexible, which contours every corner of the body effortlessly to give a close shave. Its 4 blades are made of high quality stainless steel, providing a close, smooth shave without causing cuts.

Price: Rs.225

Deal: Rs.169

3. Sanfe Hair Removal Cream

All you need is 5 to 10 minutes for pain-free, natural hair removal with this hair removal cream. Infused with the goodness of lavender, vitamin E, shea butter and aloe vera, it soothes while gently removing hair. It is made of natural ingredients and is free of harmful chemicals that darken the skin or can cause allergic reactions. The natural extracts of lavender give this cream its unique fragrance which uplifts spirits and leaves you feeling refreshed.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.160

4. Mamaearth Ubtan Nourishing Hair Removal Kit

If shaving causes itching and irritation, then use a mild hair removal kit. This kit is enriched with the goodness of saffron and turmeric along with aloe vera that soothes while gently removing the hair. The gel nourishes and soothes while delaying hair growth. Say hello to hair-free and flawlessly smooth skin in under 10 minutes! Infused with natural ingredients, this nourishing hair removal kit is calming and extremely gentle on the skin.

Price: Rs.449

Deal: Rs.403

5. iGRiD Eyebrow Trimmer & Facial Hair Remover

This trimmer removes facial hair instantly and painlessly from the upper lip, chin, cheeks and eyebrows. It glides on effortlessly and causes no nicks, burn or irritation. It features a dual cutting head with twin rotating blades that expands the contact area for an instant and thorough trimming of unwanted hair on fingers, cheeks, chin, upper lip and arms. Say goodbye to painful wax.

Price: Rs.2499

Deal: Rs.1359

6. iGRiD Easy Breezy Electric Shaver

This electric shaver is designed for women to meet all your needs for hair shaving. It helps customise hair shaving on your arms, legs, body, armpits and bikini lines, you could finish in minutes without any cuts and missed areas. It helps achieve a close but safe and comfortable shaving without pain or irritation worries on any sensitive skin, avoiding causing any redness, irritating to skin. Provides an excellent shaving experience.

Price: Rs.1999

Deal: Rs.1199

7. Veet Full Body Waxing Strips

Although normally waxing is quite a painful process, these waxing strips by Veet are extremely gentle on the skin and leave the skin feeling fresh. They are enriched with shea butter and a unique gel texture which feels pleasant on the skin and gives a delightful aroma. It is a quick and easy method that removes hair from the roots, ensuring upto 28 days of smoothness.

Price: Rs.220

Deal: Rs.185

8. Philips Epilator

Epilator is one of the most preferred and cost-effective methods. It quickly removes hair from the roots with minimal pain and keeps the skin smooth and supple for weeks. This epilator from Phillips is extremely long-lasting and super efficient. The 2 speed settings makes it apt for both, thick and thin hairs. It is a personalised hair removal treatment that you can give yourself within the comfort of your home.

Price: Rs.2795

Deal: Rs.2249

