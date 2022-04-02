Amazon sale offers today: Bluelight defence products that will protect your skin from digital ageing

With the amount of time we now spend in front of our screens, it’s not just UV rays that are our skin’s worst enemy. What we need to guard against is blue light. We are all aware that our skin needs to be protected from the UV rays, pollution and other environmental factors. However, what we do not take into account are the electronic devices that emit blue light which is just as harmful to our skin and causes what is called digital ageing. The Amazon sale offers today, has the best bluelight repair products at the best prices.

1. The Derma Co 20% Vitamin C Face Serum

This vitamin C serum has an immense brightening effect. It’s formulated to make the skin glow by removing blemishes and fine lines. The active ingredients in the serum penetrate the skin from within to lighten the skin tone, giving it a radiant look. Hyperpigmentation is caused due to unprotected sun exposure and blue light emission. The antioxidant properties of vitamin C protect against UV induced photodamage while hyaluronic acid keeps the skin cool and hydrated. The serum is formulated with ferulic acid that protects the skin against premature ageing triggered by free radicals that cause oxidative stress.

Price: Rs.899

Deal: Rs.808

Buy Now

2. The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream

Have a meeting early in the morning and you have not been able to get enough sleep? Now at least pretend like you got sleep with this under eye cream. Enriched with Chia Seed Oil, Coffee Oil and Vitamins B3 and E, this cream helps reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. It also comes with a massage roller that will soothe your eyes and give you a fresh look.

Price: Rs.474

Deal: Rs.331

Buy Now

3. DeBelle Bio Cellulose Sheet Mask

This sheet mask adheres perfectly to facial skin, feeling like a second skin, as if wrapping it with a protective layer. While it hydrates your skin, it contains the capacity to transfer all the nutrients effectively to the skin. The hydrating face sheet mask is formulated with cucumber extract that helps to restore adequate moisture. It consists of cranberry and mulberry extract works by binding water to the epidermis and creates a film that secures the moisture intact on the skin.

Price: Rs.675

Deal: Rs.275

Buy Now

4. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair

This cult favourite comes packed with even more benefits than before, and goes deep into your skin to repair any damage caused by the environment. Your skin is left looking smoother, even-toned, and with an unbeatable glow.

Price: Rs.2500

Deal: Rs.1563

Buy Now

5. The Pink Foundry Anti-Wrinkle DNA Damage Repair Face Serum

This face serum contains a mix of natural amino acids along with a potent blend of hexapeptides and alga extract. 8 natural amino acids reduce wrinkle depth up to 63 percent in just 28 days, with consistent use. It contains powerful restorative actives that reprogram skin cells to resist the effect of ageing and reinforces natural mechanisms to repair DNA damage, resulting in radiant and replenished skin.

Price: Rs.1500

Deal: Rs.1230

Buy Now

6. Fabbeu Bluelight Protection Cream

This bluelight protection cream is created specifically to deal with harmful digital pollution. Protecting your skin from the harmful IR rays from all the extended screen time. This bluelight protection cream will protect your skin from all the harmful digital pollution that we are faced with on a daily basis. This anti blue light cream will eventually prevent the premature ageing caused due to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. It gets you ready for all the screen time for the day.

Price: Rs.1590

Deal: Rs.1272

Buy Now

7. Colorbar Cosmetics Clear Solution Coffee Masque

This mask effectively clears out damage caused by blue light within minutes by deeply hydrating your skin. Made with natural, mineral-rich clays, it wholly focuses on skin’s purification to suck out impurities and oil to give you a fresh, hydrated and youthful skin. The coffee extracts will energise, rejuvenate and relax your skin. The hero active is a combination of beta-carotene, carrot root extract and carrot seed oil, that neutralises free radicals produced by blue light exposure hence repairing damaged skin.

Price: Rs.450

Deal: Rs.360

Buy Now

8. Colorbar Cosmetics Skin Shield Serum Oil

This oil wraps the skin in a protective shield that keeps damage caused by blue light pollution from electronic devices, at an arm’s length. It replenishes skin's hydration and wards off the harmful effects of exposure to blue light emissions. This light-weight yet powerful serum oil fights all day long to shield the entry of blue-light by creating the absolute defensive barrier. The hero active is a combination of beta-carotene, carrot root extract and carrot seed oil, and provides multiple skin benefits that lend to a radiant and vivid complexion.

Price: Rs.550

Deal: Rs.440

Buy Now

Apart from sun damage and UV rays, protect your skin from the harmful blue light emissions from your laptop, tablets, mobile phones, etc. These emissions can cause digital ageing which means the appearance of wrinkles, pigmentation and dark spots. These bluelight repairing products available at the Amazon sale offers today will keep your skin shielded.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Amazon sale offers today: Summer skincare essentials at great discounted prices