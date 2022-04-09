Amazon Sale Offers Today: Body butters that you need for irresistibly smooth skin

Body butters are one such skincare product that has double the power than your moisturiser. A moisturiser flushes off your skin once you rinse it with water. But body butter has a smoother texture that penetrates into your skin to the deepest and doesn't wear off easily. It forms a protective shield on your skin and nourishes it for a prolonged period of time. If you wish to try your hands on a skin care product that will not only enhance your complexion but also heal damaged skin, then head to Amazon and check out Amazon sale offers today.

Amazon sale offers today on body butters

We have handpicked some of the flawless body butters that are power packed with antioxidants and rejuvenating features to make your skin irresistibly smooth. Scroll down and check it out.

1. mCaffeine Naked & Rich Choco Body Butter

mCaffeine Naked & Rich Choco Body Butter is infused with aromatic flavours of cocoa butter, caffeine and caramel. It deeply moisturiser your skin and reduces stretch marks. It offers upto 72 hours of moisturisation to heal every dry and damaged skin. The skin-nourishing ingredients are extremely light in weight and get absorbed easily to make your skin soft and smooth.

Price: Rs. 645

Deal: Rs. 569

2. Sirona Natural Body Butter with Shea Butter

This body butter is infused with Vitamin A, avocado oil and coconut oil. It contains a natural formula to reduce and prevent stretch marks. The smooth texture and consistency of the butter helps the skin to lock in a sufficient amount of moisture. It enhances skin’s elasticity and rebuilds collagen to fade the unwanted body marks.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 325

3. Pilgrim Shea & Cocoa Body Butter

This body butter enhances the natural radiance of your skin. You can use this Pilgrim Shea & Cocoa Body Butter post shower and rub it gently on your skin. The rich Korean formula melts down straight into your skin and hyderates it completely. What’s more? It boosts skin elasticity and allows your skin to retain moisture during hot summers and cold winters.

Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 585

4. Bryan & Candy New York Strawberry Body Butter

Bryan & Candy New York Strawberry Body Butter contains essential oils, beeswax, olive oil, sunflower seed oil, strawberries and shea butter to provide long lasting relief from damaged skin. This body butter also acts as a long lasting barrier to fight against environmental pollutants. A dollop of body butter is enough to experience smooth, soft and supple skin.

Price: Rs. 675

Deal: Rs. 540

5. Bryan & Candy New York Orange and Mandarin Body Butter

Bryan & Candy New York Orange and Mandarin Body Butter has incredible ingredients to amp up your skin’s real texture and glow. The goodness of orange peel oil, shea butter, glycerin and allantoin makes it a must have body butter. It is rather a natural skin conditioner rich in Vitamin E and antioxidants that prevents skin damage from the environment and provides your skin a refined healthy glow.

Price: Rs. 675

Deal: Rs. 540

6. DAUGHTER EARTH Sacred Lotus & Vanilla Body Butter

This DAUGHTER EARTH Sacred Lotus & Vanilla Body Butter is made with nutri-active botanical blend of pink lotus, moringa and vanilla. It targets dull, dry and dehydrated skin, body breakouts, flakiness and areas needing soothing moisture. The aromatic fragrance of this body butter will make you drool over this body butter making you irresistible to apply recurrently.

Price: Rs. 1045

Deal: Rs. 941

7. The Billbergia Shea Body Butter for Skin Moisturisation & Smoothness

The Billbergia Shea Body Butter is a non-toxic and vegan skin care essential. It serves you with naturally smooth and softer skin. It reduces the risks of sun damage and tightens your skin to fade away stretch marks. It is a paraben and cruelty free body butter infused with plant based ingredients.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 479

8. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Mace-Moringa Rejuvenating Body Butter Cream

This body butter acts as a toner for your skin. It helps in deep cleansing and reduces scarred and cracked skin. It is crafted from organic ingredients such as Moriga seed oil, aloe vera, wheatgerm that hold special place in Ayurveda. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Mace-Moringa Rejuvenating Body Butter Cream is full of fatty acids that helps skin retain moisture and fight aging.

Price: Rs. 1195

Deal: Rs. 836

Which body butter is making its way to your home? Thanks to Amazon sale offers today who helped you snagging the best body butters that generally would cost you a bomb. Now buckle up to pamper your skin with these generous body butters. A dollop of butter will be sufficient enough to leave your skin as soft as cotton.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

