Amazon Sale Offers Today: Get rid of scalp acne with THESE hair care products

What is scalp acne?

What is scalp acne?

Scalp acne is nothing but pimples or inflammations on your scalp and hairline. This is quite commonly seen in young adults. It can be of various types including puss, nodules and cysts which might be slightly painful or even mild blackheads and whiteheads. The accumulation of dirt and dead cells on the scalp clogs the hair follicles or pores and gives rise to acne. Product buildup from shampoo or other hair products, such as gel or hairspray can also fuel scalp acne.

Why does scalp acne occur?

There could be many reasons for the appearance of scalp acne. An increased level of sebum production, dirt accumulation, inflammation in the blocked hair follicle or an increase in acne bacteria on the scalp are a few common reasons. Lifestyle choices and quality of water can also be a reason for its frequent reappearance. Here we bring to you 7 hair care products that don’t leave sediments behind your hair but rather clears out all the dirt curing scalp acne and leaving your hair smooth and silky.

Here are 7 hair care products from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Scalp Pro Shampoo

This anti-dandruff shampoo with the benefits of Piroctone Olamine which Is known to improve hair shaft thickness and reduces hair fall due to breakage is excellent for hair and scalp health. It takes care of the overall hair health and thereby clears out any inflammations or pimples on the head.

Price: Rs 185

2. Salicylic Acid Scalp Shampoo

With salicylic acid and coal tar, this shampoo improves scalp health by unclogging the pores and getting rid of greasy dirt on hair follicles. The coal tar scaling, hardening, and thickening of the skin on your scalp by slowing down the growth of skin cells. They also can ease itching and make your scalp look better overall.

Price: Rs 360

3. Scalp Controller Solution

This scalp controller hair care product has neem and rosebay extracts that have antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties which help cure scalp acne, inflammations and also itchy scalp. It will keep dirt, oil and sweat off your scalp and thereby clears out acne.

Price: Rs 499

4. Tea Tree Essential Oil

Tea tree oil is one of the most effective natural treatments of acne be it on the face or scalp. Being a potent antifungal and anti-inflammatory, tea tree oil when diluted with coconut oil helps to alleviate pain, cure scalp acne and reduce inflammation.

Price: Rs 289

5. Soulflower Turmeric Essential Oil

The benefits of turmeric are many. While we don't use turmeric directly on hair as it lightens the colour, this essential oil gives its benefits to the hair without any side effects. It works great in removing dead skin cells, provides deep nourishment for your hair and also helps to control dandruff, hair loss and addresses itchy scalp issues.

Price: Rs 329

6. Coffee Scalp Scrub

The best way to exfoliate and get rid of all impurities and build-up on the scalp which causes scalp acne is by using a scalp scrub. This coffee scalp scrub also removes excess oil and dirt from the scalp and stimulates the hair roots. Infused with coffee and caffeine which is a superfood for your hair, this scalp scrub helps to achieve a clean and healthy scalp.

Price: Rs 509

7. Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

This apple cider vinegar shampoo from Amazon sale offers today can be your best choice for mild recurring scalp acne. Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help this condition, by gently unclogging the crusts that form around follicles. It also makes your hair silky smooth.

Price: Rs 329

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

