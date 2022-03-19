Amazon Sale Offers Today: Grab THESE skincare products for hyperpigmentation at irresistible prices

Increases in melanin cause hyperpigmentation, a skin condition where patches of the area appear darker. Hyperpigmentation can affect the skin colour of people of any race and it usually occurs due to sun exposure, hormonal influences, acne marks, age and skin injuries or inflammation. Hyperpigmentation is a harmless skin condition but can affect one’s confidence and aesthetic beauty. There are several skin creams and face serums to cure hyperpigmentation. Amazon sale offers today a great deal for skincare and beauty products making now the right time to shop some effective and branded skincare products.

Here are 7 skincare products from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Vitamin C serum for skin whitening

This face serum from Wow is infused with Vitamin C, witch hazel and hyaluronic acid that revive your dull complexion and add radiance. It helps to diminish hyperpigmentation and even out the complexion as it delivers the natural actives into the skin and helps to nourish it.

Price: Rs 529

2. Minimalist 3% Tranexamic acid face serum

Tranexamic acid is a derivative of the amino acid lysine that reduces the activity of melanocyte tyrosinase thereby treating melasma and curing hyperpigmentation issues. The face serum leaves your skin nourished and makes it supple and glowing.

Price: Rs 616

3. Skin radiance cream

The non-comedogenic formulation of this cream is suitable for all skin types in aiding in reducing hyperpigmentation, dark spots, melasma. With its clinically proven ingredients, the cream provides a lighter, brighter and even skin tone.

Price: Rs 429

4. Mamaearth pigmentation face cream

Mamaearth’s light formula gives your face a non-greasy glow and thanks to its daisy flower extract that reduces melanin activity, the face cream is a winning choice to even out your skin and reduces pigmentation-related skin concerns.

Price: Rs 412

5. Summer cream for hyperpigmentation

This all-season cool cream contains seawater which helps to detoxify the skin, improves blood lymph circulation to promote brighter skin. It also contains neem oil which helps to clear away acne and blackheads, as well as reduce scarring and thereby balance your skin tone.

Price: Rs 499

6. Mother Sparsh turmeric healing cream

It's a no-brainer that turmeric has got skin brightening and healing properties. This organic cream helps strengthen skin barriers to improve resilience and cure acne marks, dark spots and other issues which result in hyperpigmentation.

Price: Rs 375

7. Plum 15% Vitamin C face serum

Grab this all-purpose face serum from amazon sale offers today to revive your skin and give it a youthful glow. This Vitamin C serum helps in collagen production and fighting sun damage and also makes your skin clear thanks to its blend of Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum extracts.

Price: Rs 495

Don't stay worried about hyperpigmentation anymore! Just get these skincare products from Amazon sale offers today at discounted prices and treat yourselves to soothing cool creams and serums that fades off pigmentation issues and blemishes.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

