Amazon Sale Offers Today: Lip scrubs under Rs 599 for tackling lip pigmentation and dry lips

Lip scrubs are exfoliating lip care essential that leaves the skin smooth and moisturised. Apart from curing dark lips, it also hydrates and softens the natural texture of your sensitive lip skin. Amazon sale offers today come with an interesting list of lip scrubs from homegrown organic brands at irresistible prices that you shouldn’t miss out on. So why wait, scroll on and start shopping!

Here are 7 lip scrubs from Amazon sale offers today:

Use these lip scrubs once every day. Take about peanut size of the scrub and gently exfoliate your lips and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing off with water. Grab your favourite lip scrub from below.

1. Bella Vita Organic Lip Scrub

This lip lightening lip scrub with the extracts of beetroot, almond and natural butter, reduces pigment and tan from them and gives you bright, pink lips. The beetroot extract present in the scrub acts as an antioxidant that has natural bleaching properties that lighten dark lips.

Price: Rs 350

2. Mamaearth Vitamin C Lip Scrub

Mamaearth brand is trusted for its organic and vegan skincare products that assure zero side effects. This Vitamin C lip scrub leaves your lips creamy and buttery without any dryness and also works efficiently in brightening your lips. It also gives your lips a smooth texture.

Price: Rs 508

3. Khadi Essentials Lip Lightening Scrub

This sweet-smelling lip scrub, which you must resist hard not to eat, helps in lip brightening, dark lips treatment, fading nicotine stains and healing dry lips. This scrub's mild and natural granules improve blood circulation and help to enhance the natural colour of the lips.

Price: Rs 410

4. Sugar Lip Scrub

This exfoliating lip scrub has gentle coffee granules and soothing oils that nourish, soothe and heal flaky and dry lips. This hydrating lip scrub stick makes sure to reduce melanin production thereby lightening the lips and curing hyperpigmentation.

Price: Rs 269

5. mCaffeine Exfoliating Choco Lip Scrub

This coffeelicious choco lip scrub is the best lip care that you need for smooth and luscious lips. It revives your lips with perfectly sized particles of natural cane sugar that make exfoliation gentle and smooth.

Price: Rs 262

6. Juicy Chemistry Blood Orange & Rosehip Lip Scrub

Perfect for curing hyperpigmentation, this blood orange lip scrub helps remove dead skin from the lips and improves lip texture. It leaves the lips deeply nourished and helps reduce the appearance of pigmentation on lips with regular use.

Price: Rs 350

7. Dot & Key Exfoliating Sugar Scrub

This refreshing lip scrub is made with real chocolate and peppermint oil that scrubs away dead cells to reveal softer lips. It keeps the lips moisturised and nourished and with gradual use brightens the lip colour and reveals baby pink lips. Grab them at slashed prices from Amazon sale offers today.

Price: Rs 395

These lip scrubs from homegrown organic brands work well for pigmented lips and are a must-have, especially this summer to cure chapped and dry lips. The scrubs are at great deals on Amazon sale offers today, so you better shop them all right away!

