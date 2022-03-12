Amazon Sale Offers Today: Pamper your eyes with these products at discounted rates

The eyes are the most expressive part of your body and the right products can further add magnetism and boldness to them. The most important part of your makeup routine is also about the eyes, since they hold the ability to transform your entire look and make it more glam. Lack of sleep, exhaustion and stress can affect your eyes and make them look dull and puffy. Here, we have a list of products available on the amazon sale offers today that will help you to get rid of all the tiredness and make your eyes look bigger and brighter.

1. Renee Eyebrow Growth Roll On

This eyebrow growth roll on is super easy to use and will make your eyebrows big, bold and dense in no time. You simply have to roll it on to the roots of your eyebrows and see the results. It is infused with the goodness of coconut oil, castor oil and vitamin E. It provides an effective eyebrow hair growth, strengthens hair and helps gain volume.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.299

2. The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream

Have a meeting early in the morning and you have not been able to get enough sleep? Now at least pretend like you got sleep with this under eye cream. Enriched with Chia Seed Oil, Coffee Oil and Vitamins B3 and E, this cream helps reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. It also comes with a massage roller that will soothe your eyes and give you a fresh look.

Price: Rs.474

Deal: Rs.301

3. Health Max Gel Eye Mask

Being in front of the screen all the time can really strain your eyes and cause exhaustion. This gel eye mask relieves stress and is very helpful in alleviating headache, droopy eyes, and preventing puffiness. It will soothe your eyes within 30 minutes and make you feel fresh and energised.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.180

4. Vega Premium EyeLash Curler

The most common and effective way to get instant long lashes is by curling them. This eyelash curler is super easy to use and provides an efficient grip. It gently hugs your eyelids and curls even those tiny lashes at the corner of your eyes without accidentally pulling away.

Price: Rs.210

Deal: Rs.169

5. Plum Eye-Swear-By Kohl Kajal

This vegan kajal comes in a retractable pencil for ease of use. You’ll swear by its creamy smooth, single stroke application, deep black pigment and matte finish! The creamy smooth texture of the kajal makes it easier to create any look with precision, be it as a kajal on the upper and lower lid, water lines or as an eyeliner on the eyelid, along the lash line. This kajal is smudge-proof and waterproof and lasts up to 12 hours after application.

Price: Rs.275

Deal: Rs.261

6. Inovera Travel Contact Lens Case

If you wear contact lenses, you must definitely be aware of the endless struggles that have to be faced when you are travelling. Carrying your case and the gigantic solution bottle is not really the best option. This contact lens travel kit features an adorable case, a tiny bottle for the solution and a pair of tweezers to shape your eyebrows. It is literally all your essentials in one tiny pack!

Price: Rs.799

Deal: Rs.219

7. Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

Mascara is literally the easiest way to get thick and long lashes in no time. This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it also boosts the growth of your natural lashes, is suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.259

These eye pampering products available on the amazon sale offers today will enhance your eyes and make them look brighter and bigger.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

