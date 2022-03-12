Amazon Sale Offers Today: Prep your skin for Holi with these skincare & hair care products

Holi is just around the corner, and it’s needless to mention that it is one of the most enjoyable festivals in our Hindu calendar. It celebrates the arrival of spring, and it signifies the triumph of good over evil. While it is a fun festival to celebrate, it can take a toll on your skin thanks to the harsh chemicals in colours. Even if you use organic colours, you still need to protect your skin so that it does not get damaged from being in the sun for long hours and prep it so that the colours come off easily. These skincare and hair care products available on the amazon sale offers today will keep your hair and skin protected.

1. Apply almond oil

NUTS FOR US Almond Oil

Apply Almond oil on your body before heading out for a Holi celebration. Almond oil has high Vitamin E levels and this nourishment oil forms an additional protective layer between your skin and the colours. This almond oil acts as a skin toner removing blemishes and dark spots and it also promotes skin elasticity, firmness and glow.

Price: Rs.595

Deal: Rs.399

2. Apply a mineral sunscreen

Earth Rhythm Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Apply a generous layer of mineral sunscreen for at least 20 minutes before going out in the sun to play. Apply a relatively thick sunscreen coat as the sun is usually harsh with a high UV index this time of the year. This sunscreen lends a mattifying and dry finish to your skin. It removes the excess oils and helps in protecting your skin from UV damage. However, this is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin as it is non-comedogenic in nature. The SPF dries with a non-greasy, lightweight finish and is easy to apply.

Price: Rs.675

Deal: Rs.425

3. Apply a moisturiser

Minimalist Marula Oil Face Moisturiser

If you have dry skin, first apply the sunscreen, and make sure your sunscreen carries an SPF of at least 30! Then wait for a few minutes and then use any of your favourite moisturisers. This moisturiser nourishes dry, sensitive and sun damaged skin and helps restore softness and elasticity. It nourishes dry skin with disturbed lipid barrier and provides multi-level hydration. It pulls moisture deep into the skin and locks it there.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.284

4. Protect your lips

Biotique Bio Fruit Whitening Lip Balm

Do not forget the lips, they need special attention! Apply a thick, evenly spread layer of petroleum jelly, or whichever lip balm works the best for you! This depigmentation lip balm will not only lighten your lips, but will also keep them protected from the UV rays and the Holi colours.

Price: Rs.175

Deal: Rs.106

5. Apply coconut oil beneath your eyes

Organic Harvest Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Apply almond oil/ coconut oil beneath your eyes and protect them with sunglasses. Make sure you do not pick your expensive glares to perform this job! This coconut oil is loaded with antioxidants while being unrefined and unbleached. It has antioxidant properties. This ensures hydration of the skin and elimination of dead skin cells. The appearance of the skin becomes much more youthful as fine lines and wrinkles do not find a way because of coconut oil. Besides, the non-greasy formula leaves a supple finish, while providing a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.395

Deal: Rs.349

6. Prep your nails

Lakmé 9To5 Primer + Gloss Nail Colour

Do not neglect your nails as that is where colours can settle and even enter your digestive system when you eat with your hands. Save your nails from damage by keeping them short and painted with a dark nail polish. This nail polish dries quickly and lasts long. It also strengthens the nail.

Price: Rs.180

Deal: Rs.162

7. Oil your hair

Oriental Botanics Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

You need to coat your hair well using a good amount of coconut-based hair oil over the length of your hair and massage your scalp thoroughly. Feel free to use any other oil that works the best for your tresses. This oil helps improve blood circulation to the hair, because of which, more nutrients are carried to the hair through the blood. It contains vitamins E and K, which are wonderful for your scalp, and help nourish it back to a state where the dryness disappears, and so does scalp flakiness.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.267

8. You can also use a leave-in conditioner

Streax Professional Leave-In Conditioner

If you are not an Oil person, you can also apply a leave-in conditioner. It will help take the colours off smoothly, without the use of rigorous pressure. This leave-in conditioner helps to soften, smoothen and rejuvenate normal to dry hair. It is enriched with aloe vera that conditions and leaves your hair all smooth and shiny. It is light, non-greasy and helps in nourishing your hair, thus giving your hair renewed shine and improved manageability in any weather conditions.

Price: Rs.275

Deal: Rs.250

Thoroughly prep your skin before you step out to play Holi with these skincare and hair care products available on the amazon sale offers today at great discounted prices!

