Amazon Sale Offers Today: Refreshing body washes at discount rates to prep you for the summers

Using a bar soap may leave your body feeling dry and rough. That's not the case with body washes. Most of them come with hydrating and moisturising properties which make your skin feel soft and smooth for a long time. Using a loofah can help you exfoliate your skin and get rid of the dead skin layers. When you top the loofah with a shower gel and use it to wash your body, you gently remove any dead layers, dust, or impurities that got accumulated on your body. Hence, a body wash is the perfect choice to feel refreshed after a long hot day. There are a wide range of body washes available on the amazon sale offers today. So grab them before it's too late!

1. Pears Naturale Brightening Body Wash

This pomegranate body wash has the goodness of 100 percent natural pomegranate and other ingredients. It gives you brighter and glowing skin. This liquid body wash is dermatologically tested to be mild on skin and is soap-free and paraben-free. It is infused with pure glycerin and natural oils.

2. Love Beauty & Planet Moisturising Body Wash

This murumuru butter and rose aroma moisturising body wash retains moisture for indulgent skin care. This bountiful moisture body wash is infused with organic coconut oil. Infused with Amazonian murumuru butter and handpicked bulgarian rose, this moisturising body wash gives a fragrant kiss of nature that lasts. It nourishes the skin, leaving dry skin petal soft.

3. Mamaearth Ubtan Body Wash

Crafted with the goodness of natural ingredients like turmeric and saffron, the body wash lends a natural radiance to the skin. The body wash deeply cleanses, and unclogs pores removing dirt and impurities, leaving you with the skin of your dreams. Walnut provides natural exfoliation by removing dead skin cells and impurities from the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

4. Fiama Shower Gel

Infused with the goodness of blackcurrant and bearberry extracts, this shower gel pampers your skin and gives you a youthful glow. The luscious fragrance surrounds you for a longer time. Enriched with skin conditioners and moisture lock, it helps to retain moisture of the skin to make it softer, smoother and supple. The soft, buttery gel lathers well on the skin and washes away dirt to make it clean and clear.

5. mCaffeine Espresso Body Wash

If they love the smell of coffee so much that they just want to bathe in it? Well, now they actually can with this body wash. Loaded with pure coffee, it de-stresses, mildly cleanses and improves skin texture. It also comes in a special coffee cup packaging infused with real coffee grounds. Its skin-friendly pH ensures that their skin doesn't dry out while they are enjoying your shower. It also exudes a delicious chocolatey aroma with luscious cocoa butter and hazelnut. The body wash is also available in 4 other flavours including coffee, cappuccino, latte and espresso.

6. Nivea Women Body Wash

This body wash is enriched with natural clay, fresh hibiscus and grapefruit. It leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturised. You can enjoy long lasting freshness with gentle and effective cleansing. It is dermatologically tested and suits all skin types.

7. Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash

This body wash nourishes deep into the surface layers of the skin. The mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin. The nutrium moisture technology delivers natural nutrients to your skin. It gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower. The body wash is better than milk and helps maintain your skin's moisture barrier as you cleanse.

