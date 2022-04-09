Amazon Sale Offers Today: Scalp serums for a healthy & hydrated scalp

Think of scalp serums as a face mask for your hair: it nourishes the skin on your scalp, gets rid of any buildup, and gives you that self-care moment you have probably been craving. The best scalp serum will exfoliate as much as it hydrates, leaving your hair healthy and your scalp soothed. Here we have a list of the best and most nourishing scalp serums available at the best prices at the Amazon sale today.

1. Plum Tea Tree Dandruff Fighting Scalp Serum

This scalp serum contains tea tree oil that has antifungal and antibacterial properties that help with treating and preventing dandruff. It is a scalp soother and reduces inflammation and itchiness. This hair superfood maintains balanced scalp health. It gets rid of existing dandruff flakes and inhibits the growth of dandruff causing fungus.

Price: Rs.650

Deal: Rs.487

2. mCaffeine Coffee Scalp Tonic

Designed to enhance your scalp health, this coffee scalp tonic reduces hair fall and breakage, stimulates and energizes hair roots and nourishes the scalp. The coffee scalp tonic also exudes an aroma of energizing notes of dark roast coffee grounds which is enough to caffeinate your hair care regime. Considered superfoods for hair, both these work together to stimulate and energize hair roots, promote hair growth and boost blood circulation to the scalp that strengthens the hair roots and improves hair health significantly.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.539

3. Luxurious Ayurvedic Gold Intense Scalp Hair Serum

This scalp hair serum consists of castor oil that fascinates dirt and effectively cleanses the scalp. With the goodness of Fenugreek seeds, it provides smoothness to detangle the hair easily. The wheat protein forms a thin bright film over the surface of your hair shaft for a smooth texture and lustrous appearance. It also contains pea proteins that help to keep hair hydrated and reduce breakage.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.199

4. Swadarshan Macadamia Hair Scalp Serum

Give your hair the nutrients it craves with this serum that helps in hair moisturising for those with dried out tired ends. A few drops may even protect against the elements and help in improving scalp health. This hair serum will give you smooth hair with the infusion of exotic botanicals, minerals and vitamins that turn up the shine, lock in moisture, detangle, fight frizz and add shine.

Price: Rs.449

Deal: Rs.299

5. Plum Ginseng Fall Rescue Scalp Serum

This serum contains ginseng extracts that is an antioxidant that strengthens the roots and hair follicles to promote hair growth. It consists of a combination of three botanical active ingredients that visibly reduces hair loss and stimulates hair growth. The hibiscus extract deeply conditions and helps in hair thickening, the bhringraj extracts activate hair follicles and improve hair density while the rose extracts help calm and soothe scalp irritation.

Price: Rs.650

Deal: Rs.552

6. The Switch Fix - Rehydrating Scalp Serum

Heat, cold, pollutants and even stress, drain our scalp of moisture. It’s as if all hydration magically disappears. Replenish the lost moisture and keep the hydration locked with magical mushrooms and baobab protein in this rehydrating scalp serum. When exposed to environmental stressors, a weak scalp barrier lets moisture escape. Mushroom and baobab strengthen the scalp barrier to lock in moisture. By reducing oxidative stress and introducing essential amino acids, it helps improve the scalp’s barrier function against environmental stressors.

Price: Rs.536

Deal: Rs.429

7. Pilgrim Advanced Hair Growth Serum

This Redensyl hair growth serum, the breakthrough ingredient for hair, acts upon the roots of the hair to rebalance the hair cycle without any side effects. Regenerative properties of Anagain arrest hair thinning. It significantly boosts density, strength, fullness, thickness and health of the hair. This hair growth serum is suitable for anyone experiencing hair thinning or dry/ flaky scalp.

Price: Rs.850

Deal: Rs.765

8. The Switch Fix - Hair Fall Control Scalp Serum

Pollution can give our scalp grief as oxidative stress leads to hair fall. Fix with strengthening plant-based formulation that is rich in acai berries, camellia and plant keratin. It helps reduce hair fall by improving scalp health. Exposure to pollution can disrupt our scalp’s health and cause hair loss. Antioxidant-rich acai berry and plant keratin together strengthen our scalp barrier and promote hair growth. The hyaluronic acid keeps the scalp hydrated to promote moisturisation of the hair naturally through the scalp.

Price: Rs.624

Deal: Rs.499

Feeling the weight of the world on your scalp? When you use your fair share of hair products, eventually all of that playing and spraying adds up. It’s time to get rid of the residue. A scalp serum will clarify, detox, and hydrate your roots, bringing your hair back to life in the process. These scalp serums mentioned above are available at great discounted prices at the Amazon sale today.

