Amazon Sale Offers Today: Skincare products to pick in bulk from Amazon’s combo offers

It's a NOW or NEVER situation this weekend. Why? Amazon comes to you with a Mega Fashion Weekend Sale. Don't waste much time and get to know Amazon sale offers today itself. This is an opportunity to pick all skincare products not only in bulk but also in a pocket friendly way. To make your shopping experience simpler, we have some handpicked skincare products that can make your “ADD TO CART” feeling more merrier.

Get to know Amazon sale offers today:

1. Mamaearth Vitamin C Body Lotion - Pack of 2

Mamaearth has a wide range of skin care products. And this time, you can bring not one but two of your favouruite Mamaearth body lotion. This Mamaearth Vitamin C Body Lotion promotes even complexion and has anti-aging benefits. It has a non greasy formula and is made up from natural ingredients to suit every skin type. This combo pack of two will cut down on your bills and keep your skin hydrated, healthy and happy.

Price: Rs. 798

Deal: Rs. 558

Buy Now

2. mCaffeine Coffee Exfoliation & Tan Removal Combo

mCaffeine Coffee Exfoliation & Tan Removal Combo comes with a body and face scrub. These products provide gentle exfoliating care to your skin. It has the power to transform your body and face from drab to fab. The scrubs will evenly polish your skin to give you a smooth and irresistibly soft skin. Due to the handpicked ingredients like coffee and walnuts, we are sure you will be addicted to these products for a long span of time.

Price: Rs. 798

Deal: Rs. 622

Buy Now

3. Nivea Frangipani and Oil Shower Gel, 250ml (Pack of 3)

This combo pack of 3 shower gels from Nivea will give your skin a refreshing care. The frangipani and oil shower gel is enriched with oil pearls that moisturises your skin and makes it soft and supple. The scent of the frangipani flower in the gel will ensure that your shower time is soothing and filled with relaxation. The effective cleansing formula of the shower gel will serve you with a skin that is thoroughly cleansed. In addition, these shower gels also maintain your skin’s pH balance.

Price: Rs. 675

Deal: Rs. 650

Buy Now

4. AURAVEDIC Skin Lightening Oil & Kumkumadi Oil

This AURAVEDIC Skin Lightening Oil & Kumkumadi Oil increases your facial glow and improves your skin tone. It decreases pigmentation and retextures your skin. It contains three super ingredients namely turmeric, sandalwood and ashwagandha. With a great absorption formula, these oils are suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 594

Buy Now

5. Olay Day Cream And Olay Night Cream Combo

Olay Day Cream And Olay Night Cream fights all the signs of aging and protects your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. It is completely oil free and enhances your radiance. It gives a firm-looking skin and also reduces lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs. 1248

Deal: Rs. 1010

Buy Now

6. Mamaearth Ubtan face Wash, Ubtan Face Mask & Ubtan Face Scrub Combo

This combo contains all the products that you need at your hands to get rid of skin tans. The walnut beads present in the face scrub exfoliates the damage caused to the skin due to extreme sun exposure. The presence of turmeric and saffron give your face a fresh and glowing look. All the three products are made up from natural ingredients to help you bid adieu to skin tans in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 1097

Deal: Rs. 877

Buy Now

7. Plum, Hello Aloe Just Gel Pack Of 2

This pack of two Aloe vera gel is ideal for skin and hair. This gel has the ability to moisturise your dehydrated skin and act as a conditioner for your hair. The gel leaves a cooling sensation that lasts longer. You can also use this gel as a primer for even application of makeup. Grab this all in one gel STRAIGHT AWAY!

Price: Rs. 790

Deal: Rs. 632

Buy Now

8. The Derma Co Goodbye Acne Combo

This acne combo clears acne and blemishes like magic. It removes impurities and unclog the pores for crystal clear radiance. The Derma Co Goodbye Acne Combo is formulated with AHA and BHA acids to help the skin gently exfoliate its build up of dead skin.

Price: Rs. 848

Deal: Rs. 677

Buy Now

What are you waiting for? Seize all the blockbuster combo offers from Amazon sale offers today. They will help you to bring home the best skincare products that you usually avoid due to a hike in the price. Today is the time when you can slide your wishlist to cart.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Best makeup products under Rs 1500

Ethnic wear for women

Best shoes for walking and jogging in India

Jewellery pieces up to 70 percent off