Amazon sale offers today: Summer skincare essentials at great discounted prices

While you might experience extra dry skin in the winter thanks to the low moisture in the air, it’s possible you’ll find you have oily skin during the summer. That means revamping your skin essentials come summertime is a must. Here we have a list of skincare products that are just perfect for the summer and will keep your skin blemish-free and glowing. These skincare products available at the Amazon sale offers today are life-changing.

1. Kanpeki - Purifying Gel

This face wash is inspired by Japanese skincare and is made from all natural ingredients. It helps to clear congestion by removing impurities from the pores, it reduces excessive pollution, it cleanses, tones, and fights bacteria. It leaves the skin feeling fresh, clean and hydrated.

Price: Rs.760

Deal: Rs.680

2. Pilgrim Squalane Foaming Face Wash

This hydrating and non-comedogenic foaming face wash cleanses without stripping essential oils from your face. This sulphate-free face wash containing squalane, kiwi extract and vitamin B5, removes makeup, oil and dirt build-up while deeply hydrating with squalane and glycerin. This gentle face cleanser refreshes and locks in moisture for a dewy radiance.

Price: Rs.350

Deal: Rs.329

3. Mamaearth HydraGel Indian Sunscreen SPF50

Raspberry present in this sunscreen is high in antioxidants. The SPF 50 formula protects the skin from UV damage. The gel-based formula provides long term hydration and protection from the sun. Aloe vera makes it non-sticky and lightweight. While raspberry in the sunscreen protects against the sun and its harmful rays, aloe vera hydrates while soothing dry skin.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.358

4. Kanpeki - Milkina Crème Cleanser

This creme cleanser assists in balancing and correcting the acid mantle (skin barrier) ​. It reduces moisture evaporation from the skin surface​. The calming and soothing properties bring comfort to sensitive, dry, and irritated skin​. It maintains a pH of 5.5 - 6.0 (mimicking the slightly acidic natural pH of our skin).

Price: Rs.760

Deal: Rs.680

5. NIVEA Deodorant Roll On

This roll on provides 48 hours of effective protection. It contains precious pearl extracts that give a mild, soothing fragrance and keep you fresh all day long. The roll on also contains antimicrobial agents that help keep bacteria away thus giving long lasting odour control. Its gentle formula with zero alcohol helps in taking care of the delicate underarm skin.

Price: Rs.199

Deal: Rs.149

6. Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin

This stable and quick-absorbing Vitamin C serum is also enriched with Japanese mandarin that boosts the performance of Vitamin C and collagen production in the skin, and Kakadu plum that is rich in antioxidant stuff that helps fight sun damage. It also contains ethoxydiglycol and propanediol for boosting penetration of Vitamin C into the skin, betaine for hydration and rose extracts for a soothing effect on the skin.

Price: Rs.550

Deal: Rs.495

7. UrbanBotanics Pure & Natural Rose Water

This all natural rose water provides instant hydration for your face and neck whilst rejuvenating tired skin, helping to create a more vibrant and youthful complexion. This lightweight and versatile toner will restore your skin's pH balance and absorb excess oils (without causing dryness). This is a great skin prep for serums and moisturisers and it can help unblock and tighten stubborn pores.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.269

8. Lakme Peach Milk Moisturiser Body Lotion

You can also skip the serum and use a moisturiser instead. Applying this moisturiser on your face and body right after you take a shower, will lock in the moisture for 12 hours to give you soft, glowing skin. It easily absorbs into the skin and is infused with the goodness of milk and peaches. It intensely nourishes the skin and protects it from any kind of sun damage.

Price: Rs.349

Deal: Rs.262

Summer is not only about changing your wardrobe but it is also about changing your skincare routine. Prep yourself for just the perfect summer with these skincare products available at great discounted prices at the Amazon sale offers today.​​ These skincare products are non-sticky, non-oily and non-greasy.

