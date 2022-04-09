Amazon Sale Offers Today: Tame your frizzy hair with THESE 7 hair masks

Amazon sale offers today up to 70 percent off on hair care products. This is the right time to take the plunge and shop from your favourite brands at discounted prices. Here we bring to you amazing hair masks to tame frizzy hair and reduce damage. These hair masks from the sale are a must buy as it actually works to control the frizz by making your hair soft and smooth. Scroll on and check out our curated list of 7 hair masks from Amazon.

7 Hair masks from Amazon sale offers today:

Here are curated 7 hair masks that actually work to tame frizzy hair and also nourish your mane.

1. Wild bananas Hair Mask

This creamy hair mask with banana extracts smoothens and moisturises hair and ensures that no damage is done to your scalp and hair. It tames frizziness with shea butter and nourishing agents present in it and helps make your hair look and feel silky and smooth.

Price: Rs 649

2. Trichup Keratin Hot Oil Treatment Hair Mask

This hair mask with keratin protein strengthens the hair and also helps to reduce the frizziness in the hair by coating it with protein and hot oil extracts that soothes the hair. It also improves the texture, colour and look of the hair right from the roots and leaves a fresh feel behind.

Price: Rs 489

3. L'Oréal Hair Mask for Frizzy Hair

Apply this mask onto wet hair from the root to the tip of your hair to reduce hair damage, frizziness, split ends and intense hair fall. This hair mask with pro-keratin and kukui nut oil leaves hair feeling soft, smooth and shiny by proper conditioning.

Price: Rs 860

4. Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Mask

Apple cider vinegar stimulates Keratin production, which aids follicle growth, leaving you with stronger, longer, and healthier hair. This organic hair mask makes your hair smoother and improves moisture absorption into the hair shaft reducing frizziness.

Price: Rs 538

5. Plum Avocado Hair Mask

This hair mask is a perfect combination of avocado oil and argan oil with shea butter which together work to nourish your hair and scalp all while taming the uncontrollable frizzy hair. It will not only lock in the moisture but keep your hair smooth and shiny.

Price: Rs 506

6. Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask

This perfect blend of natural ingredients is the answer to all your questions about hair damage control and frizziness. The hydrating oils of white lotus and camellia in it promote hair growth, enhance volume and give you softer and shinier hair.

Price: Rs 585

7. mCaffeine Coffee Hair Mask

Coffee has several benefits for hair as it detangles unmanageable hair, detoxifies and boosts blood circulation to the scalp and nourishes the hair overall. With an aroma like the bitter-sweet goodness of coffee, this anti-dandruff hair mask from the Amazon sale offers today strengthens the hair along with soothing and calming irritated scalp.

Price: Rs 535

A hair mask can be used in different ways. Make sure to read the instructions given on the box of each product to yield the maximum benefit from it by the right application. Grab the best hair mask from Amazon sale offers today from the above list and treat your hair to a healthy frizz-free glow this weekend.

