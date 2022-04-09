Amazon Sale Offers Today: Top 8 bath salts for instant muscle relief

With the best bath soaps and skincare products, you should also add on the best bath salts to enhance your bath experience. Epic Amazon sale offers today on the top 8 bath salts are awaiting your presence. A bath is not just about cleansing your body and making it free from dead skin cells, impurities and radicals. It is rather a way to unwind your stress and refresh your mind.

What are bath salts?

Bath salts are chemicals made by man for optimising the activity of the mind and central nervous system. They are also used for increasing the cellular function of your body. They are generally cathinones, a class of drug that are synthetic in nature. With immense power to combat muscle pain, it also paves the way for beatification. You can unwind your stress and delirious feelings with the soothing experience of bath salts. It is recommended to indulge in the goodness of bath salts once or two to three days in a week to prevent dehydration of skin.

Amazon sale offers today on the top 8 bath salts

If you have purchased the best bathroom accessories, then make some space in it for the best bath salts. Hope you enjoy a relishing and therapeutic experience by bidding adieu to muscle pain!

1. Healthgenie 100% IP grade Quality 5kg Epsom Salt

Healthgenie 100% IP grade Quality 5kg Epsom Salt is a bath salt for instant muscle relief. It also relieves aches and detoxifies your skin as well as hair. You can use this salt for several health benefits and beautification. It is known for relieving muscle cramps, easing stress and helping nerves to function. In addition, it exfoliates dead skin, works as a face cleanser and dislodges black heads with ease.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 599

2. Mamaearth Epsom Bath Salt

Mamaearth Epsom Bath Salt comes with calming magnesium and detoxifying sulphate for instant pain relief and relaxation. It not only reduces body pain but also nourishes the skin. The therapeutic qualities of this bath salt triggers a process called reverse osmosis. It is a process that pulls out harmful toxins along with the salt that you add to your bathwater. It cleanses pores, flushes out toxins and detoxifies the skin deeply. Mix this bath salt with your shower gel to create your own body scrub.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 358

3. Soulflower Epsom Bath Salts Lavender, Rose Geranium & Himalayan Pink Rock

This combo back of 3 epsom bath salts has a soothing aroma that you must indulge in during bath. The Lavender fragrance of the bath salt relaxes sore muscles in a jiffy. It helps in controlling acne and relaxing your mind. The Rose Geranium comes with a refreshing aroma that is more inclined in moisturising, cleansing and detoxifying your body. Lastly the Himalayan Pink Rock softens your skin and is perfect for foot and body spa.

Price: Rs. 1350

Deal: Rs. 999

4. Nyassa French Lavender Bath Salt

Nyassa French Lavender Bath Salt is enriched with the goodness of lavender essential oil, sea salt and epsom salt for effective relaxation. It is a paraben and cruelty free product that will rejuvenate your skin flawlessly. The floral fragrance uplifts your body and unwinds your muscle pain and stress.

Price: Rs. 400

Deal: Rs. 305

5. THE LOVE CO. Lavender Bath Salt

This bath salt is infused with the richness of lavender. The floral scent of the salt when mixed with bathwater will instantly hit in your mind and calm down your wondrous thoughts. In addition to calming your mind, it also has the power to soothe your body and promote sound sleep.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 426

6. Kimirica Luxury Bath and Body Care Kit

Kimirica Luxury Bath and Body Care Kit is all about the goodness of jasmine. This bath and body care kit contains jasmine infused hand cream, body wash, bathing bar, body lotion and bath salt. It is a unisex kit with a mind boggling fragrance that just cant resist inhaling more. It is a top luxury kit that will not only help you in cleansing your body but also relaxing body acnes. On the other hand, the packaging of this kit has captured the eyes of all. The majority of the consumers have rated 5 stars to this care kit.

Price: Rs. 1249

Deal: Rs. 1120

7. Body Cupid Aqua Wave Bath Salt

Body Cupid Aqua Wave Bath Salt is infused with the purest form of peppermint essential oil. It is also enriched with real mint leaves and sweet almond oil that detoxifies and rejuvenates your body fully. It has a refreshing mint fragrance that soothes the mind and leaves you feeling revitalised.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 324

8. Urbanorganics Epsom Bath Salt

Urbanorganics Epsom Bath Salt is widely used for healing feet aches. Add Epsom Salt Bath Salt to a foot bath to soothe tired, aching and itchy feet while soaking away bacteria and fungus. It leaves your feet feeling soft, clean and completely rejuvenated. You can also add any essential oil to the water to enhance your bath experience.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 284

This is a great way to relax tired muscles and reduce swelling in the muscles, itchiness and rashes on the skin. Amazon sale offers today serve you with lightning deals on these bath essentials.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

