Amazon Sale Offers Today: Under eye creams under Rs 499 to get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes

With a lifestyle twist where we take a break from working on the laptop by watching the phone screens and back to Television, our eyes are under constant pressure. It’s sad that we get at least a day off from work but the eyes are always at work as humans have reduced their sleep hours and go to bed only to scroll their ‘gram. The blue light from the screen and the menstrual strain induces dark circles and puffiness. As the skin under the eyes is extremely sensitive they do develop line lines and wrinkles making one look more aged. This is why one needs eye creams to help nourish the skin, keep it moisturised and prevent dullness. Check out the branded under eye creams from Amazon sale offers today to give your eyes a break.

Here are 7 under eye creams from Amazon sale offers today:

1. The Moms Co Natural Age Control Under Eye Cream

With Niacinamide an essential nutrient, this under eye cream helps in lightening the skin around the eyes and reduces puffiness by relaxing and hydrating the eyes. It minimises the fine lines, wrinkles and treats hyperpigmentation.

Price: Rs 382

2. The Derma Co 5% Caffeine Under Eye Serum

Caffeine is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory component that fades dark circles by stimulating healthy circulation. It helps alleviate the appearance of puffiness by constricting the blood vessels and allowing you to retain a normal skin tone. This under eye serum thereby is the best choice to treat all your under-eye problems.

Price: Rs 508

3. Bella Vita Organic Hydrating Under Eye Cream

If your eyes feel fresh and cool, so will you! Tired and dull eyes rocking dark circles are never a mood booster and it pulls down one’s confidence. This natural gel-based under eye cream soothes the sensitive skin under the eyes and improves skin elasticity and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs 275

4. Pilgrim Retinol Under Eye Cream

The anti-ageing potion is nothing but retinol which boosts collagen production and helps keep the skin tight and firm. This retinol infused under eye cream prevents the skin from becoming thinner with age and diminishes the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles.

Price: Rs 376

5. Under Eye Cream Gel Roll-On

Potatoes work as a natural bleach and have anti-inflammatory properties. This under eye gel cream for dark circles and wrinkles is enriched with natural ingredients like potato, papaya and almond that nourishes the skin and diminish the dark spots. It helps to soothe under-eye bags while calming the stained eyes.

Price: Rs 329

6. Mamaearth Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles

Cucumber and Peptides in this eye cream have skin lightening and tightening properties that help target the appearance of dark shadows, for brighter eyes that look well-rested. Amazon sale offers today, gives 15 percent off on this product so you better get it for your eyes right away!

Price: Rs 338

7. Derma Essentia Under Eye Cream Gel

Mark your calendars! This under eye cream is what you need to get rid of puffiness and dark circles within 28 days! It contains hyaluronic acid serum which helps to moisturise, protect and energise the skin around the eyes and peptides that helps to diminish dark circles and reduce eye bag volume. Definitely a great pick from Amazon sale offers today!

Price: Rs 399

