Amazon Sale Offers Today: Vegan makeup products on discount for all the makeup & animal lovers

Vegan cosmetics are made without materials of animal origin or their traces. Conventional materials of animal origin, such as honey, beeswax, lanolin, collagen, elastin, etc., are replaced by materials derived from plants or minerals. Many believe that vegan cosmetics may not be high quality, long-lasting, functional, and attractive. To disprove this theory, here's some vegan makeup products on discount that have great reviews.

1. Renee Madness PH Stick

This vegan lipstick enhances the natural tone of lips. It is enriched with essential oils and gives a natural colour. It is a bullet that appears black but magically blooms into a sheer, natural pink when applied to your lips. Its innovative formula reacts with the natural pH levels of your skin to create a personalised shade of pink on every unique lip colour. It is infused with pH-activated pigments. It's a clever combination of a pure pigment technology that is blended with moisture-boosting ingredients for a comfortable feel on the lips.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.469

2. Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal

Make way for deep, dark intense black colour with sharp definition that stays on and on. This charcoal black long stay kajal glides effortlessly and stays on for 11 long hours. Sweat or rain, the kajal won’t smudge or budge. Get the perfect waterproof stroke every day. This kajal is just what you need for those perfect intense eyes.

Price: Rs.299

Deal: Rs.268

3. Daughter Earth Vegan Lip & Cheek Tint

This vegan lip and cheek tint is enriched with vitamin E and will add a sheer pop of healthy colour to your face. It is extremely nourishing and hydrating, and also delivers a beautiful colour. Rich mineral pigments are coupled with nourishing skincare ingredients for a natural blush and a non-toxic colour. It also contains other natural ingredients like shea butter, candelilla and coconut that are super nourishing.

Price: Rs.975

Deal: Rs.795

4. Iba Glow Highlighter

This vegan highlighter will heat up your look with a warm, metallic sheen. It gives an instant, dewy, lit-from-within glow! It is densely pigmented and packed with 100 percent natural bioactives. The ultra-blendable balmy texture makes it super easy to apply. It is mineral oil free and sulphate free, and will take care of your oily, acne-prone, combination skin.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.479

5. Disguise Cosmetics Vegan Lipstick

This lipstick will keep the lips soft, nourished and moist and will leave a smooth, satin-matte finish. It is extremely comfortable, long lasting and feels light on the lips. The waterproof, richly pigmented formula, glides effortlessly with a non-drying finish. The lipstick is enriched with healing oils like morula and avocado, nourishing oils like almond, argan and jojoba, moisturising shea butter, and vitamin E.

Price: Rs.500

Deal: Rs.450

6. Chumbak Eyeshadow Kit

This vegan eyeshadow kit is super fun, fuss free, blends easily and is perfect for an evening out. It features a mix of 6 metallic eye shadows in hues of golds, browns and jade. The shades are high impact and long-lasting with a soft and smooth texture and rich pigmentation. The kit comes in a travel friendly size and is perfect to slip into your handbag while travelling or on the go!

Price: Rs.795

Deal: Rs.594

7. Plum Eye-Swear-By Volume Mascara

This vegan and cruelty-free mascara is lightweight, has a buildable formula and gives an intense black pigment. It features a special hourglass brush made with extra firm bristles that maximises the performance of the mascara, resulting in volumizing, lengthening and curling every single lash, leaving no lash behind! It is crafted with a touch of camellia seed oil.

Price: Rs.525

Deal: Rs.472

8. Just Herbs Ayurvedic BB Cream

This herb enriched skin tint compliments your skin shade and blends in easily with the skin. It masks imperfections such as fine lines, blemishes and pores on your skin and gives a flawless look. Also, it moisturises your skin and gives broad-spectrum UV protection. This is a must-have product for daily use and you will always want to have a bottle in your handbag!

Price: Rs.1295

Deal: Rs.825

