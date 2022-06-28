6 Best face serums for clear skin under Rs 699 from Amazon sale today

Serums are a must-have in every skincare routine. They have a number of benefits and play a great role in dealing with dull skin, acne-prone skin, ageing skin and skin with large pores. They reduce signs of fatigue, refine the pores, smooth the surface of the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, help the skin to retain moisture and are an absolute joy to apply. One needs to apply the serum every single day for good skin. The amazon sale today is giving great discounts on the best serums.

6 Face serums from Amazon sale today:

Scroll down and take a look at these face serums that will upgrade your skincare routine.

1. Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum

This Vitamin C face serum is the best to solve most skin problems. This reduces and reverses hyperpigmentation, acne spots, dark spots, etc. The power of turmeric in this face serum gives your skin a radiant glow. The cream helps in firming the skin and reducing fine lines.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 538

Buy Now

2. Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

This is a blend of Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum that boosts the performance of Vitamin C and helps in collagen production and fighting sun damage, respectively. It is thoughtfully formulated for targeted efficacy, safety and all-around results.

Price: Rs 550

Deal: Rs 486

Buy Now

3. The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

This skin regeneration process pushes out debris clogged inside pores, ensuring no room for any bacterial infection like acne while also making them less visible and more normal-sized. You and your skin can now confidently go #FilterFree.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 313

Buy Now

4. Soulflower Vitamin C Face Serum

This face serum is a quick-acting refined formulation made with vitamin C to give your clear skin a radiant glow. This serum helps in controlling excess oil and creating a perfect balance so that your skin is not too dry or oily and is glowing.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

5. WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Serum

This serum helps to revive your dull complexion and add radiance. Vitamin C, witch hazel and hyaluronic acid help to fade pigmentation, fight signs of ageing brought on by free radicals, lighten dark spots, and brighten and nourish the skin.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 453

Buy Now

6. Garnier Bright Complete Face Serum

This lightweight and non-oily formula instantly penetrates into the skin to give you an instant glow. It's a brightening and spot reduction formula that heals your skin and gives you a lovely softness. The unique lightweight texture and non-oily formula of the Vitamin C Serum are quickly absorbed into the skin and acts from within.

Price: Rs 875

Deal: Rs 609

Buy Now

Face serums have become an important part and parcel of daily life. This is largely due to the environmental aggregators that hamper your skin. Without face serums, your skin might miss the goodness of active ingredients that have the capability to transform your skin from drab to fab. So which face serums are you adding straight to your kitty from Amazon Sale today?

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

7 Best dermaplaning tools

HD Makeup Vs Airbrush Makeup

Bridal makeup kit essentials