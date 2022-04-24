Amazon Sale: Top 8 kakadu plum infused face serums that you must pick

The mantra of every face serum is to hydrate your skin cells and nourish them deeply. All face serums help you in attaining a luminous glow just by sitting at home. With the best anti-aging face serums at your hands, you should also vouch for face serums that are infused with kakadu plum. Kakadu plum is a rich source of Vitamin C, and Vitamin E and contains a high nutritional value. It is a small-sized fruit found in Northern Australia. It has plenty of skin benefits and offers so much more to human skin. Today, the Amazon sale will help you in vouching the best kakadu plum-infused face serums for looking unapologetically beautiful.

Before snatching a glimpse of the face serums on sale, let’s look at the benefits of kakadu plum in skincare essentials.

Benefits of kakadu plum

1. It helps in getting rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

2. It makes your skin supple.

3. It is a great source of antioxidants and Vitamins necessary for your skin.

4. It cures pimples and acne issues.

5. It is the best anti-ageing solution.

6. It hydrates your skin and prevents skin damage.

7. It promotes collagen formation.

8. It enhances the radiance of the skin.

We are sure that these powerful packed benefits will make you irresistible to add a kakadu plum face serum to your skincare regime. So without much ado, let the shopping spree begin!

Amazon Sale: Top 8 kakadu plum face serums

Here is the list of top 8 face serums that come with the goodness of kakadu plum. Snatch them at discounted prices only from Amazon sale.

1. biocule Ever Glow Radiance Serum

This biocule Ever Glow Radiance Serum is a Vitamin C face serum for glowing skin. It is enriched with kakadu plum, glycolic acid, and sugarcane. It is an oil-free face serum that suits all skin types. It has a distinctive water-based formulation that penetrates your skin and gently exfoliates it.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 599

2. OZiva Vitamin C30 Face Serum

This OZiva Vitamin C30 Face Serum is ideal for men and women. It comes with pure bioactive Vitamin C, saffron, rosehip, and of course kakadu plum. It adds the missing radiance to your skin and is also called a pigmentation removal face serum. What’s more? It is a vegan and cruelty-free serum that is meant for those possessing dry skin, combination skin, and acne-prone skin.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 539

3. Phy Vitamin C Face Serum

This face serum will make you look as bright as a star. This serum is suitable for men. It contains mandarin and kakadu plum extracts so that you can deeply pamper your skin. It is also a vegan and cruelty-free serum that you must vouch for at the earliest.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 450

4. Pilgrim Natural Vitamin C Serum

This face serum comes from Korea to help you restore your lost glory. It comes with hyaluronic acid and kakadu plum suitable for both men and women. It enhances skin elasticity and fights hyperpigmentation. It helps you to enhance your natural glow and reduce every early sign of aging.

Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 599

5. Man Matters REJUV 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

This Man Matters REJUV 10% Niacinamide Face Serum is specially crafted for men. It comes with a derma roller to leave your skin soft and supple. It contains 10 percent of niacinamide and 2 percent kakadu plum, which is said to be the richest form of Vitamin C. It repairs the skin and fights pigmentation with its lightweight formula.

Price: Rs. 948

Deal: Rs. 900

6. Lakme 9to5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum

This face serum is crafted for nourishing and brightening the skin. It has a non-greasy formula that is enriched with the goodness of kakadu plum. It reduces skin dullness and uplifts the health of your skin. It also helps you in fighting multiple skin problems like aging, pollution, and sun damage.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 449

7. Oriental Botanics Nature's Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum

This face serum is all that you need for achieving radiant and younger-looking skin. The high potent Vitamin C that is kakadu plum will show off its magic within a few days of use. The serum contains perfect antioxidants that retain the youthful look of the skin.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 595

8. Zimble 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

This serum is crafted especially for promoting glowing skin. It is infused with pomegranate and kakadu plum extract to target dryness, wrinkles, and fine lines. It is also said to be an anti-ageing serum for men and women. It deeply hydrates the skin and restores firmness.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 749

Are you ready to dive into the purest form of Vitamin C, kakadu plum? You are just one step away from attaining glowy skin. Thanks to the Amazon sale for making it possible for you to bring home the best kakadu plum-infused face serum at a discounted price.

